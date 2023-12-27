The Importance of Wellness Programs in Companies to Optimize Mental Health: Insights from OpenUp Psychologist Pedro Heredia

Pedro Heredia, a psychologist specializing in social, organizational, general psychology, and neuropsychology, recently participated in the Valor Salud program to discuss the implementation of wellness programs in the workplace. Heredia emphasized the importance of mental health in the workplace and highlighted the benefits that both employees and organizations can derive from such programs.

One of the key advantages of implementing mental well-being strategies in companies is the reduction of absenteeism. Heredia pointed out that 15% of medical leaves are due to mental illness, costing companies approximately €2,000. By prioritizing mental health, companies can lower absenteeism rates, resulting in economic benefits for both parties.

Additionally, fostering mental well-being can lead to more cohesive teams within the workplace. Open discussions about emotions and feelings can create a more supportive and connected work environment. Heredia noted that some individuals find it difficult to concentrate at work due to personal worries, underscoring the importance of addressing mental health in the workplace.

To improve mental well-being in the workplace, Heredia listed various actions that companies can undertake, such as providing sessions with psychologists, individual and group mindfulness sessions, group workshops on emotional regulation, and masterclasses. Despite the benefits of such programs, Heredia acknowledged that there is still resistance in Spain when it comes to seeking professional psychological help, but he has observed a positive shift in attitudes since the onset of the pandemic.

For individuals experiencing stress, anxiety, or mental health-related issues, Heredia stressed the importance of acceptance. He encouraged individuals to understand that emotions such as anxiety are a normal part of life and that the closer one gets to these emotions, the better they can manage and understand them.

As a leader in creating a comprehensive communication ecosystem in the field of people management, the Human Resources Forum provides a platform for professionals and companies passionate about human resources to connect and exchange ideas. With over 200,000 active users and more than 8 million annual impacts, the Human Resources Forum is a reference for the latest trends, best business practices, and the most influential voices in the HR sector.

If you are interested in being part of this community, you can join the Human Resources Forum and discover the power of communication, networking, and influence in the field of people management. For more information, you can contact [email protected] or follow the Human Resources Forum on their social media platforms.

Share this: Facebook

X

