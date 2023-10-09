THE IMPROVEMENT WORK OF THE TRIAGE AREA OF THE CONA PS has been completed

I am the renovation works of the triage area of ​​the General Emergency Department of the Cona Hospital have been completed in recent days. The testing phase will begin in the next few days.

The renovation was necessary to expand the rooms intended for the new access stations, increasing their number so as to be able to accommodate a greater number of patients in the first triage phase.

The works began in July this year and took place in two distinct phases, involving one counter at a time of the two planned. In this new triage acceptances rose to 6. At the same time, two new parameter evaluation boxes and two new workstations central to the triage area were also created.

This step will help the professionals working in the Emergency Department of the Cona Hospital not only to improve patient access and reception within the Service, but will help to further optimize waiting times.

Speaking of this, the data relating to the length of time patients spend in the Emergency Department – according to the latest data presented during the meeting on the regional reorganization of the Emergency Department, held last 29 September – has significantly improved in the last year. In 2022 the average total dwell time was 6.5 hours; to July 2023 it was 4 hours and 41 minutes, thus recording a decrease of approximately 40%.

The “boarding” time has also improved considerably (i.e. the time that patients who have already completed the care process in the ED wait before being hospitalized). We went from an average boarding time of 5 hours and 30 minutes in 2022 to 2 hours and 27 minutes in July 2023.



IMPROVEMENT ACTIONS FOR WAITING TIMES. The efforts of the Strategic Management, regarding the improvement of length of stay in the ED, are now concentrated both on strengthening internal patient management pathways and on the creation of new structures, envisaged by the regional emergency – urgency reorganization plan. All this with a view to improving and making more effective not only reception, but also the proximity and closeness of care to the patient.

Among the improvement actions implemented, here are the most significant:

– activation of Bed Management provincial for the daily management of the beds of the two companies. This is a professional figure who ensures coordination and integration between the hospital and the territory and the various Operational Units, improving the availability of beds, organization, safety of care and patient comfort levels;

– activation of See and Treat, a path dedicated to “minor codes” in which nursing staff – duly trained – treat and discharge patients with less serious and urgent problems for which the patient would have remained waiting for a long time in the emergency room. The service is already active at the Cona PS;

– reorganization of Fast Track (Orthopedic, above all, but also Ophthalmology and ENT) where some specific types of low-complexity patients are referred directly by the triage nurse to the reference specialist. All this with the advantage of reducing parking in the emergency room and therefore improving the user’s waiting time;

– activation of Flow Manager, another nursing figure useful for optimizing patient flows in the ED, responsible for managing hospitalizations in close collaboration with the doctor in the clinic and the departments. This is with the aim of reducing the patient’s stay in the ED and therefore reducing boarding time. The figure is already present in the Cona structure;

– creation of Emergency Assistance Centers (CAU) it is an action implemented not only to avoid improper access to the emergency rooms, given that more than 60% of patients who access are coded at triage as green and white codes, but also and above all to provide an adequate and rapid proximity response to citizen’s needs. In fact, these services are able to give the right response to citizens with low-complexity health problems. In the Ferrara area there are 3 CAUs: one in the Casa della Salute “Cittadella San Rocco” in Ferrara and two in the Casa della Salute of Comacchio and Copparo. A CAU will soon be activated in Bondeno and another in Portomaggiore.

TRANSFER OF MEU AND OBI TO CONA HOSPITAL. Also transfers of the Emergency Medicine Operating Unit and the OBI (short intensive observation) of the ED to rooms adjacent to the Emergency Department, which took place in April this year, contributed to optimizing the flow of patients within the Emergency Area of ​​the “Sant’Anna” Hospital in Cona. And, consequently, also to limit waiting times, facilitate workers’ movements and make routes more fluid and appropriate from both a logistical and healthcare point of view.

