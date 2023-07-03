The Inadequacies of NHS Services: Putting Citizens at the Center

Title: Concerns Regarding the Lack of Citizen-centric Approach in the NHS Raised by President of ANPO for the Hospital-University of Padua

Date: 03 July 2023

In a recent speech, Dr Fabrizio Cardin highlighted the inappropriateness of services within the NHS, bringing attention to a larger issue that undermines the principle of putting the citizen at the center of the healthcare system. Giampiero Avruscio, President of ANPO for the Hospital-University of Padua, echoes this sentiment in a letter addressed to the Director.

Avruscio argues that the current organization of the NHS revolves around an entity that citizens are forced to rotate around. He claims that the citizen is sometimes perceived as a “nuisance” rather than the primary focus. In order to truly prioritize citizens, Avruscio suggests the implementation of a single contract for all healthcare professionals involved in the care of individuals. Currently, different contracts exist for hospitals, GPs, specialist outpatients, pediatricians, and private-affiliated structures.

Moreover, Avruscio emphasizes the impact of trade unions negotiating contracts solely for their respective categories, which may not necessarily translate to maximizing health services for citizens. He points out that the rise in healthcare expenses and the privatization of facilities further complicate the issue.

Avruscio laments the lack of progress in addressing these concerns, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He raises the issue of low salaries, stating that doctors at the HUB center of the hospital-university in Padua have been receiving the lowest salaries compared to their colleagues in the Veneto region for the past 30 years. Despite these challenges, medical professionals continue to provide their services, but Avruscio argues that it is crucial to improve the attractiveness of the medical profession and implement comprehensive healthcare reforms.

While Avruscio acknowledges that financial aspects play a role, he emphasizes that the dignity of the role, recognition of responsibilities, and enhancement of Clinical Risk are equally important. Avruscio suggests that political will from the government and leadership from trade unions are essential to safeguarding the NHS from being overshadowed by private structures and cooperatives. He warns that failing to prioritize citizen health will disrupt the balance between public and private healthcare.

Avruscio’s letter sheds light on the pressing need to reevaluate the organization of the NHS and prioritize the well-being of citizens. It serves as a reminder that healthcare professionals and policymakers must strive to address these concerns in order to maintain the integrity and intention of a citizen-centric healthcare system.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is a reproduction of a letter published by Giampiero Avruscio and does not necessarily reflect the views of Quotidianosanità.it.

