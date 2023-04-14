In Italy, bladder cancer is increasingly common. In fact, in 2022 diagnoses marked +8% compared to the 2017 data, with a prevalence that remains higher in men, but that grows above all among women, with an increase of 11%. Screening programs for this pathology do not exist, and for this reason it is important to keep attention high and to raise awareness among the population, because with an early diagnosis, five-year survival reaches about 80%. This was recalled by the FICOG (Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups) during the national conference “Use of data in clinical research. How to navigate the constraints of privacy legislation”, which was held today in Milan.

Data on bladder cancer

Bladder cancer is the twelfth most common cancer worldwide. In Italy alone, 313 thousand people live with this neoplasm: 255,000 men and 58,600 women. The main risk factors – the experts who spoke during the conference explained – are incorrect lifestyles: starting with cigarette smoking, which is responsible for 43% of male urothelial neoplastic pathologies and 25% of female ones. Even exposure to some chemicals present in dyes, herbicides or hydrocarbons can increase the chances of developing bladder cancer, especially in those who are forced to handle them for professional reasons.

Symptoms

In addition to adopting a healthy lifestyle, it is also essential to know the symptoms to keep under control, because early diagnosis in many cases allows for effective treatment of this neoplasm. “The main alarm bell is the presence of blood in the urine – he explains Joseph Procopius, Director of the Prostate and Genitourinary Medical Oncology Program of the National Cancer Institute of Milan -. It is an obvious symptom that must be reported as soon as possible to your doctor and urologist specialist in order to carry out more specific tests with diagnostic intent. In 75% of patients the disease occurs in the initial stage and is confined to the superficial parts of the bladder wall, and allows for surgical intervention with good healing opportunities. On the other hand, metastatic cases are more difficult to manage, amounting to around 7,300 a year in Italy. For these patients, the therapeutic options at the moment are still rather limited”.

When the tumor becomes metastatic

Patients with metastatic cancer are currently treated with chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radical cystectomy, an extremely complex surgical procedure. However, a new drug should also be available soon: sacituzumab govitecan, a conjugated antibody already used in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, which in the USA has already been approved for patients affected by locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer previously treated with chemotherapy.

The Saturn registry study is underway

To improve patient prospects and evaluate the impact of new therapies, FICOG, with the support of Gilead, has activated a registry study that will collect data on the effectiveness of treatments and the needs of patients. “We managed to involve over 50 centers and achieved uniform coverage of the entire national territory – he underlines Carmine PintoFICOG President – The SATURNO study is multicentre, prospective and aims to collect data regarding the management of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma undergoing active treatment or supportive therapy in line with national and international recommendations”.

The intent is to reconstruct the natural history of the disease, from its onset to the advanced stage, and to take a snapshot of the management of the disease throughout the country. “By collecting data in real life, we want to understand what are the differences in therapeutic approaches, what is the actual clinical experience in the various Italian centres, from North to South, whether large or small – concluded Procopio – The aim is to improve the therapeutic process, establishing structured, shared, multidisciplinary paths that vary according to the characteristics of the disease and the patient. This and the arrival of new drugs will allow us to personalize treatment more and more”.