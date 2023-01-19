by Pierino Di Silverio

Dear Director,

the statements made by Minister Bernini on 12 January al Corriere della Sera have unleashed a barrage of interventions by various Presidents of the Regions. All, without distinction of political color, under the banner of the old mantra of the abolition of limited numbers. Which is not so closed after all, if in 2022 it made 14,740 places available, net of enrollments in private and foreign universities, which represent, for those with economic resources, the “back door”, increasing social inequalities and undermining programming goals.

We are faced with a search for scapegoats and futuristic solutions, as simple as they are wrong, which attack the numerus clausus as a “real and proper cap on the programming of new healthcare hirings”, which we believed consisted of the cap on spending, to hide one’s own political failure in protecting the health of citizens.

Minister Schillaci also joined the chorus asking for an increase in membership. But so be it. The compulsion to repeat slogans with little knowledge of reality has the upper hand in the ping pong between responsibility and demagoguery. Today, however, even politics is made with data and it is necessary to think about these, as the Anaao has been doing since 2010, producing a rich bibliography.

As far as the access criteria are concerned, they certainly need to be modified, without excluding hospital doctors’ unions from the table and trying to avoid administrative appeals to courts that have already shown a high propensity to accept them.

As for the abolition of the numerus clausus, alias programmed, the supporters of the French selection model in the second year are unaware that in France, on average, only 20% of students who enroll in free access in the first year manage to gain access to the second. The remaining 80% find themselves having wasted time and energy, being able to decide to try again the following year or move towards other faculties.

But why, cyclically, does this idea of ​​abolishing the limited number in Medicine come back? To think badly, as we know, is a sin, but often we guess. Net of demagogic intentions, a greater entry of students into university classrooms determines a greater income for the coffers (tuition fees) and for the various parallel induced activities (university textbooks, exam preparation courses).

Furthermore, the plethora of graduates is functional to the emergence of a generation of doctors with a lower educational profile, to be employed in the health system with a classification and a lower salary than the current ones and with dedicated and scheduled tasks, such as emergency paramedics Americans or French sonographers.

So as to save on personnel costs and guarantee a downward SSN. It is no coincidence that the two main European associations involved in medical training, EJD (European Junior Doctors’ Association) and UEMS (European Union of Medical Specialists), agree on the fact that the free opening of access to Medicine cannot guarantee an adequate educational level of the students, especially as regards the practical aspect, where among other things in Italy we are already lacking.

Coming to the data, in 2022 over 65,000 students showed up for the admission test to Medicine. Admitting all, who will solve the problem of finding classrooms with the necessary technological supports for this flood of young people? Or do you plan to use cinemas like in the 70s? Already with the current numbers we speak (see The 19th century of Genoa) of non-capacious classrooms, shifts and lessons on the floor. And structures, university and non-university, equipped with the right case mix to also guarantee the professional internship? Also remedying the current shortage of permanent teaching staff necessary to teach a very large number of students.

Whenever there is talk of a shortage of doctors, there is a game of misunderstandings between “doctors” and “specialist doctors”, the only ones who can work in and for the NHS. In Italy there is a shortage of doctors, the news echoes in all the media.

Incomplete news because in Italy there is a lack of doctors, yes but specialist doctors, especially in some branches. The number of doctors, understood as graduates in medicine and surgery, is in line with that of other developed countries (4 per 1,000 inhabitants), if not higher than the European average, while there is a lack of specialist doctors because for years specialization contracts have not been adequately financed, creating the infamous training funnel. Which is the product of the difference between the number of graduates and the number of specialist training contracts available, which has decreased in the last 4 years alone with the funding of 52,006 contracts.

The fact that should alarm is not the shortage of graduate doctors but their dramatic and growing disaffection for some specialization schools given that 18% of places are not filled, with worrying peaks for clinical pathology, microbiology, emergency medicine (data Anaao Giovani), and the dropout rate reaches 8.9% (ALS data).

The disaffection embraces the entire public healthcare system and, of course, cannot be resolved by opening the medical faculty to tens of thousands of students, in a re-edition of the medical plethora that produces job opportunities only in the private sector and in that undergrowth of cooperatives which today it rules, without rules and without control, even in hospitals.

The current shortage of “specialist doctors”, and not of “doctors”, derives from the mistakes made in the past decade but it is right to start wondering if the current admissions to the Degree Course are congruous with respect to the future needs of the NHS. Students enrolled in the 2022/2023 academic year will be ready for the world of specialized work only in 2033, after a long and hard study and training journey which, net of dropouts, will lead to around 13,000 of them.

So, we will train at least 130,000 over the next ten years. Period in which, however, the need for specialists in the NHS to guarantee turnover will be almost halved, even if the current undersizing of the staff, the new needs that emerged with the pandemic, the escapes (3,000 in 2019) induced by worsening working conditions in public hospitals. Paying attention to avoid the creation of a working funnel.

The deadly risk to public health is the lack of specialists now, not 10 years from now. In the period 2023-2027, between retirements and escapes, around 35,000 exits from the NHS are estimated, against which we will have a possibility of replacement capable only of maintaining the the status quo, that is, a clearly deficient organizational context, as evidenced by the organizational criticalities that emerged during the epidemic and by the waiting lists. As the Regions themselves know, they are asking the Government for “readily implementable and suitable solutions for immediately addressing the shortage of healthcare personnel”.

The increase in enrollments in Medicine and Surgery is a mistaken measure that is out of time with respect to the current serious criticality, as well as a harbinger of expenditure due to the need to increase investments in parallel post-graduate training to ensure that a contract of specialist training or a general practice scholarship.

On the other hand, along the lines of what the trainees in GPs already do, it is necessary to bring forward the age of entry into the world of work of the postgraduate doctors of the last two years, with a fixed-term contract for training purposes, according to the criteria approved by the State-Regions Conference , throughout the hospital network with appropriate incentives for peripheral hospitals. And rewrite the bankruptcy legislation for management, dated 1997, abolish the spending ceiling on hiring and, above all, improve, through the CCNL, the working conditions and salary levels of doctors in service to stem their flight from the NHS.

Investments in human resources are needed if the concern for the disaffection or “vocation crisis” of the personnel of the National Health Service is real, and not only in the sectors linked to the emergency. We no longer have much time, and certainly not a decade, to defuse the professional, generational and social bomb triggered by the flop of ministerial programming, by the failure of the training system clinging to the university monopoly, by the progressive definancing of public health with the corollary of beds, pre-requisite of a downward determination of personnel. If you don’t want to let the public and national health service sink.

The insurance companies are waiting for the passage of the corpse on the banks of the river.

Pierino Di Silverio

National Secretary Anaao Assomed

January 18, 2023

