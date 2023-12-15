The Increased Risk of Mental Illness for Children of Parents with Mental Disorders: A Review of Studies

A recent review of 211 studies published in the scientific journal World Psychiatry has revealed that children of people with mental illnesses are at a higher risk of suffering from similar or different disorders. The increased risk is due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors that make these ailments more common in some families than in others.

The study included data from three million children with at least one affected parent and 20 million people without any family diagnoses. On average, the authors estimate that about one in two children of people with anxiety, bipolar disorder, or depression will suffer from the same condition or another. The risk is also high for children of parents with addictions or psychosis.

The study emphasizes the need for early identification and specific preventive measures for children at higher risk. Joaquim Raduà, a psychiatrist at the Hospital Clinic-IDIBAPS, and co-author of the study highlights the importance of identifying a subgroup of the population at higher risk to apply specific preventive measures.

However, psychiatrist Alberto Ortiz Lobo has criticized the study’s conclusions, arguing that the imprecise figures do not support genetic advice. He believes that addressing social determinants such as child abuse, low educational levels, or poverty is more relevant.

The study also emphasizes the importance of avoiding factors that increase the risk of mental disorders, including substance use, poor metabolic health, obesity, and exposure to traumatic events or extreme poverty. The study suggests that tailored interventions are necessary to prevent the development of mental disorders in high-risk individuals.

Overall, the study highlights the significance of early identification and individualized preventive measures for children at higher risk of mental disorders. These findings could pave the way for more targeted interventions to help prevent the onset of mental illnesses in vulnerable populations.

