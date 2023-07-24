The Increasing Impact of Heat Waves on Emergency Rooms in Italy

Heat Waves Increase Pressure on Italian Emergency Rooms

The ongoing heat waves in Italy are causing increased pain and discomfort among the population, leading to a surge in emergency room visits. According to the Federation of Health and Hospital Companies, there has been an average increase in emergency room visits of 30%. In response, hospitals are taking measures to handle the higher influx of patients, such as creating additional beds in internal medicine or outpatient clinics dedicated to minor codes.

Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso, stated that the heat waves pose significant challenges to the health system. He emphasized the importance of the support of general practitioners and local services to prevent the situation from becoming critical. Hospitals are scaling up their emergency response to cater to the growing number of patients seeking assistance in emergency rooms. “Thanks to the collaboration of health and hospital companies, we are responding promptly and efficiently to the increased demand for medical care,” said Migliore.

Migliore also urged citizens to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from high temperatures and to only use emergency rooms when absolutely necessary. Health authorities have been running awareness campaigns and providing toll-free numbers and home assistance services to encourage preventive measures and avoid health problems related to high temperatures.

Currently, there are 16 cities in Italy marked by the red heat alert sticker issued by the Ministry of Health, including Bari, Cagliari, Catania, and Rome, among others. However, on July 26th, the weather conditions changed drastically, and only two cities, Bari and Catania, remained under the red sticker alert. It is crucial for citizens in these cities to stay vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat.