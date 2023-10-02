The Increasing Infections of the “Eris” Variant in Italy: Symptoms and Protection Measures

Infections for the “Eris” variant are increasing in Italy. Here are the symptoms and how to protect yourself from contagion.

New variant is making a killing – Adriatico24ore.it

The most widespread variant

In Italy currently, the most widespread COVID variant is called “Eris” and according to the weekly bulletin on the monitoring of Covid-19 released last 22 September by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the “predominance of sequences attributable to EG.5 (Eris) reaches 34.2%”.

Furthermore, according to recent experimental studies, the Eris variant would also be the most resistant to antibodies. It therefore begs the question whether Eris is just more contagious than other variants, or even more dangerous. Here’s the whole truth.

Eris

The Eris variant is part of the same family as the Omicron variant and “descends” from the Omicron XBB variant. Although its risk to public health has been assessed as “low”, in August the World Health Organization (WHO) classified Eris as a “variant of concern” i.e. a variant to keep under observation.

As anticipated, Eris appears to be more resistant to antibodies consequently it more easily escapes the defenses generated both by previous infections and by vaccines. This is due to a mutation called F456L which occurred at the level of the Spike protein of the virus.

Symptoms and vaccines

According to what has been reported so far, those who contract the Eris variant experience symptoms similar to those of the previous Omicron variants or respiratory tract disorders, sore throat, dry cough, nasal congestion, headache, fatigue, and muscle pain. So, given that Eris appears to be more resistant to vaccines and antibodies, how can you protect yourself?

The data available to date shows that newly formulated vaccines based on neutralizing antibodies against XBB.1.5 they are giving a good response against Eris too. These vaccines, already approved by the European Union, will be available in Italy starting from October. Apparently, they will also protect against circulating strains, including Eris.

Those at risk

Emer Cooke, director of the EMA, specified that “the pandemic is over, but the virus is still a threat to those at risk, so people over 65, those with poor health conditions, and pregnant women must get vaccinated”.

Generally, those considered most fragile are the ones who need to protect themselves the most, therefore elderly people, people already infected with other diseases, and pregnant women. The most effective protective method remains the vaccine, but also wearing a mask when you frequent public and very crowded places it can help prevent contagion.

Also remember, in case of contracting the virus, to stay at home to avoid the risk of infecting other people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

