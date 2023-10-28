The Incredible Cleaning Power of Alka-Seltzers: Transforming Your Bathroom in Minutes

And who would have thought? The secret to a clean bathroom is truly incredible, economical and within everyone’s reach. Most people use it and have it in their medicine cabinet. Whether it is the original product or the over-the-counter version, this medicine is present in every home because it has multiple functions. Also mentioned in a famous Oasis song, she was the undisputed protagonist of a very popular commercial in the sixties and seventies.

Everyone knows it also because it has been on the market since 1931. With its unforgettable taste and effervescent, is the pill that most of us have tried at least once in our lives. Protagonist of the after-nights of entire generations, no one could have ever imagined that he could save your life even in this way. Yet that’s exactly how it is!

In fact, a bathroom that is not cleaned perfectly is the cause of many infections and infestations. Not only! To be perfect it should also be well scented. And with this medicine you can do everything in a few moments, and with very little effort. The economic expense is even less and the result is simply exceptional.

So what are you waiting for to implement these incredible stratagems? From now, whenever I am expired use them for cleaning and your home will be even healthier than usual.

13 pills? And the bathroom is a blast

It is generally sold in effervescent tablets. It puts you right when you have stomach acid, indigestion or headaches. This is a drug that has been on sale for more than 50 years and you can easily find it in pharmacies. Surprising and exhilarating, the different uses you can do with it give even better results than on the human body. Let’s see together how to use it to have the cleanest and brightest bathroom in the world.

The secret to a clean bathroom is in the medicine cabinet and you no longer risk your health – Designmag.it

You have a blocked drain, don’t spend money on the specific products sold at the supermarket. Try putting a couple of Effervescent tablets in clogged sink and add a cup of hot vinegar. After 10 minutes add boiling water and you will see that the obstruction will be eliminated in an instant.

Dissolve 5 tablets in a cup of warm water and then collect the solution obtained in a spray bottle. Now Spray the mixture on the tiles and rub them with a clean cloth and elbow grease. The result will be surprising: your tiles, in fact, will never have been as shiny as they are now.

Now fill a half gallon container with warm water and add 4 effervescent tablets. Now let everything rest for 1 minute and then use the mixture obtained to clean floors with a nice mop. You will see what beautiful shiny floors you will have, and what’s more with very little effort because it is a very degreasing solution.

Finally, drop three effervescent tablets in the toilet and let them rest for 30 minutes. Once the necessary time has passed, she scrubs everything with the toilet brush and then flushes the toilet so everything will be clean and fragrant like never before. Using the toilet will therefore be a real pleasure for everyone: young and old.

Now therefore, in addition to your indigestion or your headache, with these famous tablets you can also treat your home which will enjoy in a few minutes of “excellent health”. Have you understood which medicine we are talking about? Exact! They are precisely the famous Alka-Seltzers.