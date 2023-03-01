“If you like the new romantic genre then you also like the new wave”. DJ Erry knew it well, better known as Mixed By Erry who from Forcella conquered the record market by distorting half of the world‘s music in Naples in the 80s. That of Maradona, of the championships and of cigarette smuggling.

And he knew it so well that he closed the expertly recorded cassettes, a “copyright fake”, with other songs, a sort of ante litteram playlist that promotes the next artist to spread and to fake. “Because if you like Spandau Ballet you also like Duran Duran”. It was difficult to tell the most important story of Italian music piracy without moralizing, the story of Mixed By Erry, the DJ from Forcella who became the king of fake cassette tapes up to prison, followed at the 1990 Sanremo Festival together with his accomplice brothers Peppe and Angelo.

by Ilaria Urbani