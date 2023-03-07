Of Laura Cuppini

The infectious disease specialist: the role of asymptomatics in the spread of infections emerged almost immediately. My position, which I still stand for, was to test as many people as possible to limit the outbreaks of infection

Mistakes were certainly made in the early stages of the pandemic, but above all the system showed all its inadequacy. Massimo Galli, former full professor of infectious diseases at the University of Milan, said in a hearing to the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber that the contrasts between institutions in the management of the pandemic were evident and that for the future a better chain of command will be needed. defined. What do you think were the most critical aspects?



We have a regionalized public health system, with 21 regions and autonomous provinces that decide, largely independently, on health issues. This situation has not helped to deal with an emergency on the implications of which we already knew very little. Redimensioning the role of the Regions in healthcare, also to overcome unacceptable territorial inequalities, could be a good starting point. We can also ask ourselves what is the point of focusing on hospitals of excellence if we forget about prevention, are unable to deal with emergencies and, just to give an example, vaccination policies, one of the main aspects on which prevention is based, not enough space is guaranteed.

According to the reconstruction of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office, the failure to establish the red zone in Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, in Val Seriana, at the end of February 2020 caused the death of over 4 thousand people. What went wrong?

My feeling at the time was that the red zone would also be needed there, as in Codogno. Those between the end of February and the beginning of March 2020 were days studded with indecision, when in fact anything else would have been needed. Who was responsible for the failure to intervene is not for me to establish.

A chapter of the Bergamo investigation concerns the Covid tests. What does he have to say about it?



The role of asymptomatics in the spread of infections emerged almost immediately. My position, which I still defend, was to test as many people as possible to limit the outbreaks of infection and the facts proved those who thought like me were right. In the early days of the pandemic, the availability of diagnostic tools, the so-called swabs, was terribly limited, and consequently I felt it was important to support the possibility of extending it. A study conducted in 2020 in Washington State (Kimball et al), within a nursing home, showed that about half of the elderly who tested positive had no symptoms. The monitoring we carried out between May and June 2020 in Castiglione d’Adda gave a similar result: a third of the over-80s who tested positive for antibodies did not know they had had the infection. We can assume that the percentage of asymptomatics is higher among young adults.

Is the Parliamentary Commission useful?



Yes, if the aim is to identify and promote the necessary interventions to face the future. unfortunately it is foreseeable that sooner or later there will be another pandemic caused by a pathogen of animal origin, but we do not know when or which virus will be responsible. it is a mistake to recline on the hypothesis that Sars-CoV-2 came out of a laboratory by mistake: the transmission of new viruses to humans is the consequence of profound alterations of ecosystems and the relationship with nature.