The individual Absolute Italian Athletics Championships were presented in Molfetta. Cozzoli: “I feel the emotion of christening such an important event that takes place in the stadium named after my father”

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli attended this Friday morning in Molfetta at the press conference to present the individual Absolute Italian Athletics Championships.

The tricolor kermesse will take place from 28 to 30 July in the redeveloped stadium of the Apulian city, named after Mario Saverio Cozzoli, former athletics competition official.

“Per me – said the President and CEO of Sport and Health – presenting the Absolute Italian Athletics Championships which for the first time in history will take place in Puglia and specifically in my city and which will be hosted by the track of the stadium named after my father, represents a blend of unique emotions. Knowing that today, the stadium that bears his name, is the daily destination of many athletics enthusiasts and above all of many kids who learn the values ​​of sport here, excites me and makes me proud, also because they are the values ​​that represent the foundations of daily action of Sport and Health“.

The President of the Italian Athletics Federation, Stefano Mei, also presented the individual Absolute Italian Championships to whom Vito Cozzoli congratulated him for the “A magical moment that Italian athletics is going through. After Tokyo2021, the historic conquest of the European Team Cup also arrived during the European Games in Krakow. There could not have been a better prelude to next year’s European Championships which we will host in Rome. An event that we at Sport e Salute organize together with FIDAL and on which we have been working in close contact and synergy for some time.But the relationship between FIDAL and Sport e Salute develops daily also in the many sport promotion initiatives around Italy aimed at bringing athletics for children, teenagers, fragile subjects and also the over 65s”.