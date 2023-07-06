Home » THE INEFFECTIVENESS OF OPIOIDS FOR BACK PAIN Pharmacology
THE INEFFECTIVENESS OF OPIOIDS FOR BACK PAIN Pharmacology

No difference in pain severity compared to placebo

A study appearing in The Lancet shows the ineffectiveness of opioid pain-control medications for low back pain or stiff neck.
Opioid analgesics are often used for acute low back pain and neck pain, even in the absence of clear data. Scientists from the University of Sydney led by prof. Caitlin Jones investigated the safety and efficacy of brief treatment with an opioid analgesic for the two conditions. The study, called OPAL, is a triple-blind, placebo-controlled randomized analysis. Adults presenting at one of 157 primary care or emergency departments in Sydney with 12 weeks or less of at least moderate low back or neck pain were recruited.
Participants were randomly assigned (1:1) to guideline-recommended care plus an opioid … (Continue) read page 2

