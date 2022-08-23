In contrast, ultra-thin can overcome such obstacles. When I tell you that this watch is “as thin as a 10-yuan copper plate” and “as thin as a credit card”, you can easily imagine how exaggerated its thinness is. I told you that this movement has thousands of parts, and it takes hundreds of hours to assemble. It is much more specific. From a marketing point of view, it is definitely a better subject to operate. The difficulty of a thin movement is not necessarily inferior to that of a tourbillon, and the purpose of the watch factory to show off its skills can also be satisfied here.

So, now we will see more and more brands investing in ultra-thin. It is not unreasonable. It is indeed much more intuitive to use a way that people can understand at a glance to emphasize how powerful they are. , corresponding to the way of information dissemination in the social media era, this efficiency is even more conducive to rapid edition.

But how thin do we need a watch? Competing for the title of “thinest” is certainly challenging the limits of watchmaking technology, which has positive significance for the industry, but from the perspective of aesthetics and practicality, have we already exceeded the necessary boundary? How thick the watch looks best and the most comfortable on the hand is related to the proportion. The thinnest watch may not perform the best, and it may not be suitable for people of all sizes. If you blindly pursue the thinnest watch, you will inevitably get into it. Point of horns, or even compromise on the fundamentals of aesthetics and wearability, when things develop to this situation, it will indeed lead to contradictory thinking.