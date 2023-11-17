The Influence of Gamification on Psychological Well-being and Personal Growth in University Students: A Star Wars Inspired Teaching Innovation

Researchers from the Department of Physical and Sports Education at the University of Granada (UGR) have conducted a study analyzing the impact of gamification on university students. Gamification is a technique used in education to enhance learning by incorporating game elements such as scoring, competitiveness, and rewards to engage students and motivate them.

The study focused on evaluating the influence of gamification on various skills including emotional management, proactivity, adaptability, and resilience. The results revealed that leveraging the principles of games and fiction in education positively impacted the psychological well-being of university students, leading to improvements in emotional intelligence, personal initiative, entrepreneurial attitude, and resilience.

The researchers implemented a teaching innovation project inspired by the popular “Star Wars” film saga. The project involved an adventure narrative centered around the kidnapping of Master Yoda by the Sith, with Palpatine leading the charge. Students, referred to as Padawans, had to demonstrate their sensitivity to the Force and their potential to join the Rebel Alliance and free Master Yoda. They were also tasked with resisting the temptations of the Dark Side of Education and embodying the principles of the Light Side.

The project concluded with a triple escape room challenge, promoting cooperation and communication among students as they worked together to escape within a 60-minute time frame.

According to the researchers, gamification should be viewed as an adventure, turning students into the true protagonists of their training process. This approach promotes autonomy, decision-making, and the ability to manage the consequences and emotions of learning. It also emphasizes surprise, uncertainty, and constant challenge, with formative and shared feedback fostering a sense of progress and personal growth.

The results of the study have been published in the “Games for Health Journal.” The researchers behind the study, Carmen Navarro Mateos, José Mora González, and Isaac J. Pérez López, have highlighted the potential of gamification to promote not only the psychological well-being of students, but also body composition and cardiorespiratory health.

The University of Granada (UGR) was the source of the study.

