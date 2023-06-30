The Influence of Social Media on Spanish Lives: Risks and Dependencies

Title: Social Media Day: A Closer Look at Social Media Dependency and Spanish Happiness

Subtitle 1: The Influence of Social Networks on Spanish Lives

According to a recent report titled “Influence of technology in the life of the Spanish,” conducted by Kaspersky among over 2000 Spaniards, it has been revealed that an alarming 22% of the population admits to being dependent on social media platforms. While social media applications have allowed us to connect with friends and celebrities, share moments, and enjoy content related to our interests, they also pose various risks, including those associated with cybersecurity. This growing dependence on social networks can have consequences both personally and professionally.

The Kaspersky study further highlights that although 55.5% of Spaniards remain indifferent to the idealized lives portrayed by their friends on social networks, there is still a significant 20% who admit feeling envy or sadness due to the apparent perfection showcased in others’ posts. Additionally, in terms of professional spheres, 28% of Spaniards believe that social media platforms consume their time and distract them from their work.

Subtitle 2: Spanish Happiness and Quality Relationships

Contrary to the potential negative impacts of social media, the results of the V Health and Life Study, conducted by insurer Aegon, indicate that 76.9% of Spaniards consider themselves to be happy or very happy. This figure reflects a slight increase from the previous year, where 67.2% of respondents reported being quite happy, and 9.7% claimed to be very happy. The study also reveals that only 23% of participants stated that they are not happy, with 20.3% indicating a lack of happiness and a small 2.7% reporting no happiness at all.

Moreover, Spanish happiness should be valued without comparing it to countries often hailed as the happiest, especially in Northern Europe. Studies on human happiness, such as the Harvard Study of Adult Development (HSAD), have shown that Spanish family and social lifestyles contribute significantly to overall life satisfaction. The HSAD, which has been ongoing since 1938 and includes over 700 participants, emphasizes the importance of quality human relationships in achieving happiness and well-being. According to Professor Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School, “It’s good human relationships that make us happier and healthier. Period.”

In conclusion, while social media platforms provide avenues for connectivity and content consumption, it is crucial to recognize and address the potential risks they pose. Simultaneously, the focus should be on nurturing and cherishing quality relationships, which contribute significantly to the happiness and overall satisfaction experienced by the Spanish population.

