Final word on the telenovela Ferragnez. To put it is Clare Ferragni who in his Instagram stories has published a photo in which he holds the hand of Fedez. In the shot you can only see the hands of the two, but the message is clear: peace made. This is perhaps a way to show closeness to her husband at a time when her health conditions are also of concern.

Fedez returns to Instagram: «Sorry for the stutter, it’s a problem I have. It takes me a while to formulate a sentence»

How is Fedez?

In the past few hours, Fedez had in fact appeared in a series of videos in which he struggles to speak: “Sorry for the stutter – he says – but it’s a problem I’ve had for some time”. To then add: «It takes me some time to formulate a sentence». Already two days ago during a live broadcast on YouTube to present a new podcast on financial education, “Wolf, Stories that matter”, he had appeared tired, tried, sparking the concern of Ferragnez fans.

The crisis – presumed or real – of the Ferragnez had begun in the aftermath of the last evening of Sanremo 2023, after Fedez’s live national kiss to Rosa Chemical and Chiara’s lecture on stage. Since then the two have no longer appeared on social media together (a real rarity), giving rise to the most disparate social theories on what was happening to the most popular couple in Italy. After days of reconstructions, gossip and various tips, peace seems to have returned. Just when the rapper, in the eyes of all, seemed to be in difficulty due to an unusual stuttering phenomenon.

