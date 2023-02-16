There is an ingredient that gives flavor to foods and, according to some research, also contributes to intestinal health. And you only need a teaspoon

Eugene Spagnuolo – milano

What happens in the intestine, doesn’t stay… in the intestine. On the contrary: gut health is crucial to overall well-being, as this 23-foot-long organ is home to a community of microorganisms known as the gut microbiota, which play vital roles in digestion, immunity and mental health.

But if it’s true that the health of our intestines is closely linked to nutrition, so is it some ingredients in small doses can have a beneficial effect. Which?

Gut health: the “magic” ingredients — According to new research from Penn State University, consume an ounce of peanuts each day or a teaspoon of herbs and spices can improve the makeup of gut bacteria. Two separate studies conducted by nutritional scientists revealed positive effects on the gut microbiota following small dietary changes.

Spices and peanuts for the intestines: the study — The gut microbiota is a large community of microorganisms that reside in the intestinal tract. Populated by trillions of bacteria, the microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating various body systems, such as metabolism and the immune system. “Research has shown that people who have lots of different microbes have better health and better diets than those who don’t have a lot of bacterial diversity,” explains Penny M. Kris-Etherton, professor of nutritional sciences at Evan Pugh University, Penn. Stay.

For the peanut study, which was published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, Kris-Etherton and her team compared the effects of snacking with 28 grams of peanuts per day, compared to a higher carbohydrate snack: crackers and cheese. At the end of the 6-week observation period, participants who ate peanuts had a higher abundance of Ruminococcaceaea group of bacteria linked to healthy liver metabolism and immune function. See also Covid vaccines. Biden: "Via the patents". The reasons for the surprise move

In the study on herbs and spices, published in The Journal of Nutrition, the scientists then analyzed the impact of adding herb and spice blends – such as cinnamon, ginger, cumin, turmeric, rosemary, oregano, basil, and thyme – to the diet of some participants at risk of cardiovascular disease. The team looked at 3 doses: about 1/8 teaspoon a day, just over 3/4 teaspoon a day, and about 1 1/2 teaspoons a day. At the end of the 4-week study, participants showed an increase in the diversity of gut bacteria, including an increase in Ruminococcaceae, especially with medium to high doses of herbs and spices. “It’s such a simple thing that people can do,” she admits. “The average American diet is far from ideal and everyone could benefit from the addition of herbs and spices. It would be atIt’s also a way to reduce sodium in the diet and flavor foods in a way that makes them palatable and, indeed, delicious! Taste is really a fundamental criterion by which people choose the foods they eat”.