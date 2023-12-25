The Inner Beauty Revolution: How Wellness is Transforming the Beauty Industry

The Beauty Market Expands Beyond Skin Deep

In a world where beauty standards are constantly evolving, consumers are beginning to recognize that true beauty goes beyond the skin’s surface. Market intelligence agency Mintel has reported that beauty market players are expanding their products and messaging to encompass mental, emotional, spiritual, social, and environmental well-being.

A recent Mintel study revealed that over 40% of Indian consumers believe that lifestyle factors such as stress, lack of sleep, unhealthy diet, and lack of physical activity have adverse effects on skin health. This reflects a growing awareness of the connection between physical and mental well-being with the condition of the skin and hair.

Senior Analyst at Mintel Reports India, Tanya Rajani, emphasized that more than half of Indian consumers focus on activities such as getting enough sleep and eating healthy to prevent signs of aging. This illustrates how beauty is seen as a reflection of lifestyle and health, with consumers believing that good physical and mental health will manifest in their overall beauty.

Brands have an opportunity to tap into the mind-body connection with the emerging global beauty and personal care trend known as “Neuroglow,” which focuses on embracing the connection between the mind and body. This trend, as identified by Mintel for 2024, presents an opportunity for marketers to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer, highlighted the growing awareness of holistic wellness, emphasizing that beauty is as much an internal job as it is external. This sentiment is echoed by P&G’s study, which explored the connection between lack of sleep and facial skin parameters, finding that sleep deprivation can impact facial skin quality.

Beyond traditional moisturizing and sunscreen benefits, current beauty products now claim to “calm the senses.” Local brand Justhuman has even introduced products powered by neurocosmetics, recognizing the unique connection between the skin and the brain. Additionally, global brands like Shiseido are expected to launch their own inner beauty brands, signaling a shift towards a more holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

As the beauty market continues to evolve, it is clear that consumers are prioritizing overall well-being, recognizing that true beauty is a reflection of both physical and mental health. This shift presents an opportunity for brands to create products and messages that resonate with this new paradigm, offering consumers a more holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

