Locked down. Hopefully only for a few days. The Institute of Sports Medicine and Science is at the center of the diatribe between Sport and Health and Coni and, at the moment, it is mainly registered athletes who benefited most from a good number of private individuals who used it on the basis of certain conventions. On 1 October there was the handover from Sport and Health to Coni, but in defining the inventory there was some slowdown, however everything seems to be being defined. According to the law in force, Coni believes that it owns the premises and activities of the laboratory in which champions such as Jacobs and many Olympic athletes are visited and treated, while Sport e Salute believes that the Olympic Committee chaired by Malagò is only entitled to walls. But – apparently – there will be no friction: both sides tried to avoid controversy and bureaucratic delays because the proper functioning of the Institute cannot be procrastinated.