The center where the champions are assisted passed on October 1st from Sport and Health to Coni, but in taking inventory there was some slowdown: most of the medical equipment, starting from the magnetic resonance, will not be moved
Locked down. Hopefully only for a few days. The Institute of Sports Medicine and Science is at the center of the diatribe between Sport and Health and Coni and, at the moment, it is mainly registered athletes who benefited most from a good number of private individuals who used it on the basis of certain conventions. On 1 October there was the handover from Sport and Health to Coni, but in defining the inventory there was some slowdown, however everything seems to be being defined. According to the law in force, Coni believes that it owns the premises and activities of the laboratory in which champions such as Jacobs and many Olympic athletes are visited and treated, while Sport e Salute believes that the Olympic Committee chaired by Malagò is only entitled to walls. But – apparently – there will be no friction: both sides tried to avoid controversy and bureaucratic delays because the proper functioning of the Institute cannot be procrastinated.
Resonance
—
There is one certainty: most of the medical equipment will not be moved, including the magnetic resonance imaging that was donated to Coni years ago by the Rome Foundation. The move in progress these days, with Sport e Salute which should have vacated the premises by 30 September, only provides for the movement of some machinery (for example the tecar, among others). The situation of the patient database is different, the destination of which is still subject to evaluations among the interested parties.
The solution
—
In the end, even if the center is now closed, there is a willingness on the part of Coni to reopen it as early as next week, in order to minimize inconvenience. We’ll see.
6 October – 19:00
