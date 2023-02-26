L’Revenue Agency provides the first instructions on the contribution against the dear 2023 billsdue by companies that carry out activities in the production and sale of energy, methane gas, natural gas and petroleum products.

The Budget Law 2023 has in fact introduced a new solidarity contribution and has introduced changes to the previous extraordinary contribution introduced by article 37 of the Ukrainian decree.

With the circular number 4 of 23 February 2023, the Tax Administration focuses on thesubjective realmthe calculation of tax base and the deadlines for the payment of the solidarity contribution for 2023 and on the changes to the amount to be paid for the year 2022.

Contribution dear bills 2023: the instructions of the Revenue Agency

With the circular number 4 of 23 February 2023 the Revenue Agency provides the first instructions on the new contribution against high 2023 bills, introduced by the last Budget Law, and on the changes to the extraordinary contribution planned for the year 2023.

Il document in practice it is structured as follows:

solidarity contribution for 2023; subjective scope; tax base and amount of the contribution; payment of the contribution and relationship with other taxes;

changes to the extraordinary contribution referred to in article 37 of Legislative Decree no. 21 of 2022; changes to the subjective scope of the extraordinary contribution; changes to the tax base of the extraordinary contribution; methods of payment of the higher contribution due or recovery of the higher amount paid.



The 2023 Budget law regulated the subjective scope of application, the tax base, the amount of the contribution due and the methods of payment and the relationship with other taxes.

The sum must be paid by companies that in the tax period preceding 1 January 2023 achieved revenues equal to at least 75 percent of total annual revenues.

This contribution is due by taxpayers for IRES while they are excluding non-commercial entities. Permanent establishments must calculate the indicated limit, considering only the revenues attributable to the activities carried out by the permanent establishment in Italy.

The practice document contains the list of companies called to pay the contribution and the relative ones ATECO codes to take into consideration.

I am excluded from payment i following subjects:

companies that carry out activities of organization and management of platforms for the exchange of electricity, gas, environmental certificates and fuels;

micro-enterprises and small enterprises carrying out the activity attributable to the ATECO code 47.30.00 “Retail trade of automotive fuel”.

The companies that fall under the second point are those which, in addition to falling within the cited ATECO code:

they have fewer than 50 employees ;

; have an annual turnover or annual balance sheet total not exceeding 10 million euros.

Contribution dear bills 2023: the calculation of the tax base

To calculate the amount due you must determine the tax base.

The contribution is obtained by applying a rate equal to 50 percent of the extra profits.

The tax base must be determined by considering the amount of income relating to the tax period prior to the one in progress on 1 January 2023which exceeds the average income earned in the four previous tax periods by at least 10 per cent.

For the calculation you must follow i following steps:

calculate the average income (gross of previous losses and ACE deduction) for the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 tax years;

calculate 10 percent of the average referred to in point 1;

add the average referred to in point 1 with the amount referred to in point 2 (average increased by 10 per cent);

subtract the amount referred to in point 3 from the income20 (gross of carry-forward losses and the ACE deduction) relating to the 2022 tax year.

There’s a maximum limit the amount of the contribution: it cannot be higher than a quota equal to the 25 percent of the value of the shareholders’ equity at the closing date of the financial year preceding the one in progress on 1 January 2022.

The expiration for payment is set by sixth month following the end of the financial year prior to the one in progress on 1 January 2023.

The document states that:

“In general, therefore, they must pay the contribution in question by 30 June 2023 subjects whose tax period coincides with the calendar year and who approve the financial statements within one hundred and twenty days of the end of the financial year, pursuant to articles 2364, second paragraph28, and 2478-bis29 of the civil code.”

For the majority of companies, therefore, the term to be taken into consideration is the June 30, 2023 but there are exceptions which are specified in the full text of the Revenue Agency circular.

Contribution dear bills 2022: instructions in case of changes to last year’s calculation

The 2023 Budget Law modified the contribution introduced by article 37 of the Ukrainian decree, the DL number 21 of 2022.

This contribution is provided only for companies that in 2021 achieved at least 75 percent of turnover from activities in the energy sector.

The determination does not affect the objective scope of the contribution, as highlighted by the Revenue Agency in the circular with the first instructions:

“Finally, it should be noted that the introduction of the new subjective assumption (at least 75 percent of the turnover in 2021 attributable to the activities listed in paragraph 1 of article 37 of the Ukrainian decree), does not change the objective scope of the extraordinary contribution, which remains due for all the activities carried out, with the sole exclusion of the operations referred to in the new paragraphs 3-bis and 3-ter of the aforementioned article 37, introduced by paragraph 120, letter c), of the provision in question, plus fully illustrated in the following paragraph.”

The tax base of the contribution is calculated on the change in the net balance between all assets and liabilities.

The amount present in the LIPE, relating to the period 1 October 2021 – 30 April 2022, must be considered, compared to the net balance relating to the period 1 October 2020 – 30 April 2021.

They do not contribute to the determination of total assets and liabilities:

the operations of sale and purchase of shares, bonds or other securities not representing goods and company shares among the subjects falling within the subjective perimeter of the contribution itself;

active transactions not subject to VAT due to lack of territorial prerequisite, if the purchases are not territorially relevant for VAT purposes.

In the event that the subjects, with the new rules for determining contributions, have to pay an increase, such payment must be made by 31 March 2023.

The Revenue Agency specifies that the new deadline cannot be considered one remittance in terms for those who have not made the previous payments by 30 November.

In the event that a refund is due to the taxpayer, the sum can be requested or used in compensation from 31 March 2023in compliance with the maximum limit of 2 million euros per calendar year.

With subsequent documents of practice will be provided i tax codes to be inserted in the F24 model.



