The Integra Foundation and Royal Academy of Medicine Collaborate to Digitize 8,000 Historical Documents

The Integra Foundation and the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of the Region of Murcia have announced a collaboration agreement that will see over 8,000 historical documents digitized. This partnership integrates the medical institution into the Crimson project, an initiative by the Autonomous Community. The digitization of these documents will contribute to the conservation, preservation, and dissemination of 1.3 million historical documents spanning seven centuries of the region’s history.

The collaboration with the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery specifically focuses on the digitization of their first documentary collections, prominently featuring their series of books of Chapter Acts dating back to 1841. Over 8,000 pages from the first half of the 19th century and the 20th century will be digitized as part of this effort.

This collaboration is part of the new phase of the Crimson project, which aims to digitize 30,000 documents this year. The collection includes documentation from various municipalities in the region, primarily consisting of Chapter Acts and population registers, spanning from the 16th century to the 20th century.

The Chapter Minutes, a series of records of the minutes of the plenary sessions of the Town Halls, are among the documents being digitized. These minutes include the agreements adopted by the main government body and offer valuable insights into the region’s governance and decision-making processes. Additionally, the digitization effort includes registers or relations of inhabitants, which have become highly sought after for genealogical research purposes.

The Crimson project falls under the larger Digital Heritage project and is funded by the Autonomous Community and European FEDER funds. By preserving and digitizing these historical documents, the project contributes to the region’s cultural heritage and facilitates access to valuable historical information for researchers, scholars, and the general public.