The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Field of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery

“Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being applied to the fields of medicine and aesthetic surgery, providing personalized treatments, enhanced patient safety, and more detailed diagnoses. The integration of AI technology in beauty and wellness centers is changing the landscape of aesthetic procedures.

Eva Collar, an esthetician and founder of beauty and well-being centers, discussed how AI is being used to control the bioimpedance of tissue and measure temperature during treatments. Additionally, new technology such as a portable 3D camera is being incorporated to analyze skin conditions and provide treatment recommendations.

Gema Cabañero’s Inner Wellness Diagnosis utilizes AI to identify both external aesthetic issues and the underlying internal causes. This innovative approach provides quantifiable data to guide treatment decisions. Corneal topography is another essential component that measures collagen levels, glycation, oxidation, and cellular inflammation.

Furthermore, an app developed by Gema Cabañero automates nutricosmetic plans and facilitates detailed monitoring of patient progress and treatment objectives.

At Clínica Martín del Yerro Amselem, AI is integrated into software to assist with pre-surgical imaging and generate new patterns. While AI technology provides valuable benefits, professionals maintain the importance of their diagnostic conclusions and therapeutic acts.

Carmen Navarro, the founder of beauty centers, acknowledges the assistance that AI provides in diagnosing skin conditions while emphasizing the significance of face-to-face diagnosis.

In surgical procedures, AI robots are revolutionizing the process of hair transplants. The MAIL System, or “liposuction chatbot,” developed in Korea, records surgeons’ movements during the intervention and provides valuable information for assessing the results. AI technology also predicts the effects of liposuction immediately after the procedure, enhancing patients’ psychological well-being.

Hair transplants, one of the most in-demand procedures worldwide, are also benefiting from AI technology. The ARTAS robot in the US is capable of extracting up to 6,000 follicles per day, automating and streamlining the tedious process.

Dennis Ledenkif, CEO of Robosculptor, predicts that AI will continue to revolutionize the aesthetic medicine and surgery industry, automating and improving countless processes. As technology continues to advance, AI is expected to play a more significant role in performing aesthetic procedures.

