The International University of Valencia Joins EU INTEGER Col.laboratory on Health and Wellbeing Initiative

The International University of Valencia Joins EU Health and Wellbeing Col.lab on Interconnecting Innovation Ecosystems

The International University of Valencia (VIU) has officially become a member of the EU INTEGER Col.lab on Health and Wellbeing. This initiative, promoted by the Horizon Europe project, aims to connect various institutions and organizations at the European level in an effort to achieve positive change in the field of health and wellbeing.

The public signing of the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the European Col·laboratory took place during the annual EnOLL conference, which brought together a diverse group of organizations. Among them were the Department of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Ministry of Labor and Health of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, the Krakow Technology Park, and various other institutions.

Dr. José Martí Parreño, VIU Vice Chancellor of Research and Transfer, signed the ToR on behalf of the university. Dr. Antonia Caro González, Director of the International Research Projects Office (OPII) at VIU, explained that the European Health and Wellbeing Col·laboratory combines collaboration with living labs, representing the new generation of quadruple or n-helix living labs.

The Col·laboratory focuses on promoting healthy living and social wellbeing and tackles challenges detected in specific communities or regions. The INTEGER project aims to provide three important innovations for the development of more solid, inclusive, and integrative European innovation ecosystems. These innovations are the INTEGER 4 Helix Col-laboratory model, a Healthy Living Col·laboratory, and a new professional profile called the ‘col·laber’ or ‘col·laboratory manager’.

The initiatives seek to bridge the gap between social and business innovations, include social innovation in financing mechanisms, and promote a sustainable and functional 4-propeller dynamic with better governance.

VIU’s participation in this initiative demonstrates the university’s commitment to innovation, positive social and environmental impacts, and the improvement of health and living conditions. Through collaborative processes involving students, teachers, and local and international agents, VIU aims to generate not only knowledge but also a lasting positive social impact in the health field.

In the coming months, the Col. laboratory will conduct three regional Col·laborathons, which are co-creation activities focused on specific challenges related to nutrition and healthy living, or initiatives promoting social inclusion. These events will take place in Catalonia, Krakow, and Hamburg and aim to identify and select minimally viable social innovations, products, or services in the field of health and wellbeing.

Those interested in participating can do so through the INTEGER Platform website, where they can connect with other community members, participate in joint initiatives, discover relevant products and services, and access valuable training content.

Overall, VIU’s involvement in the EU INTEGER Col.lab highlights the university’s dedication to making a positive impact in the health and wellbeing sector and its commitment to collaborating with various stakeholders to create meaningful change.

