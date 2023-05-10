The Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2023 open the doors of the Stadio Olimpico. Free tour for day session ticket holders from 13 to 21 May

A spring of great emotions and opportunities.

The historic 80th edition of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the first after the upgrade, never ceases to give surprises to the many racket enthusiasts from all over the world.

The new ‘status’ of the tournament has produced a radical transformation of the Foro Italico park, for an even larger and more welcoming site.

After having ‘conquered’ the swimming pool area, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia are now opening the doors of the Stadio Olimpico wide open to the fans.

Thanks to the constant synergy between the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation and Sport and Health, in fact, holders of a ticket valid for the daytime session on Wednesday 10 May and for the daytime sessions from Saturday 13 May until the end of the tournament, will have the unmissable opportunity free access to the indoor tour of the historic Capitoline facility. An opportunity that spectators will be able to take advantage of even in the event of game suspensions dictated by weather conditions.

The Stadio Olimpico is a glorious journey that starts long ago, from its inauguration in 1953. A journey dotted with unforgettable stages – such as the 1960 Olympics, the 1974 European Championships, the 1987 Athletics World Cup and the 1987 Soccer World Cup. 1990 – which reaches the most recent successes of AS Roma and SS Lazio and major events such as the memorable concerts of Vasco Rossi and Roger Waters.

The tour will allow you to visit hitherto inaccessible places where the ‘protagonists’ have written the history of the facility: it will be possible to walk through the mixed zone, the changing room area, the trophy room, the grandstands and visit the playing field, as well as the Store Stadium where it will be possible to buy a souvenir. In short, a unique experience that the Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2023 will offer its audience free of charge, for an even richer and more engaging show!