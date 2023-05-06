Home » the interview with the dietician Monica Germani
Health

the interview with the dietician Monica Germani

by admin
the interview with the dietician Monica Germani

Alkaline diet may affect body balance, but there’s no evidence it’s good for you: experts deny anti-tumor properties

Posted on:



JOURNALIST AND AUTHOR

Professional journalist since 2001, he has experience in radio and TV (Mediaset, Rai, RTL 102.5, R101), newspapers and periodicals. He writes on foreign affairs, current affairs and health for La Ragione, The Italian Times, Donna Moderna, and deals with geopolitics for Atlantis. He leads the annual International Festival of European Geopolitics.





There are all kinds of diets. From those that prefer vegetables (both vegetarian and vegan) to those that refer to the diet of primitives, therefore with larger portions of raw food (fruit, vegetables, but also less cooked meat) or even those involving alternating meals and fasts, as in intermittent. But for some time and periodically we have also been talking about alkaline diet, which is presented by its supporters as a cure-all for health, even capable of counteracting some types of tumors. But what’s true? Monica Germani, nutritionist and dietician, answers to the microphones of Virgil News.

You may also like

Alzheimer’s drug slows progression of the disease –...

Savona, woman killed with a gunshot to the...

Strawberry Charlotte with ladyfingers: Refreshing spring cake without...

aromatic herbs are back to support research |

Covid, WHO: “The global health emergency is over”

Corona Ticker: Corona worries accompany Giro start –...

Planting, caring for and overwintering a fig tree...

Coronation of King Charles III, the official ceremony...

Pandemic over, but now explain it to the...

Csaba Losonc: What shock wave therapy has to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy