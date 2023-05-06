the interview with the dietician Monica Germani

Professional journalist since 2001, he has experience in radio and TV (Mediaset, Rai, RTL 102.5, R101), newspapers and periodicals. He writes on foreign affairs, current affairs and health for La Ragione, The Italian Times, Donna Moderna, and deals with geopolitics for Atlantis. He leads the annual International Festival of European Geopolitics.





























There are all kinds of diets. From those that prefer vegetables (both vegetarian and vegan) to those that refer to the diet of primitives, therefore with larger portions of raw food (fruit, vegetables, but also less cooked meat) or even those involving alternating meals and fasts, as in intermittent. But for some time and periodically we have also been talking about alkaline diet, which is presented by its supporters as a cure-all for health, even capable of counteracting some types of tumors. But what’s true? Monica Germani, nutritionist and dietician, answers to the microphones of Virgil News.

What is the alkaline diet

The so-called alkaline diet is based on the intake of foods which, according to those who support it, should bring the pH of the body towardsalkalinity (that is, the opposite ofacidity).

The alleged anti-tumor effects

According to some, this diet would also have beneficial properties against cancer.

Fonte foto: 123RF

The Airc, the Italian Association for Cancer Research, has denied that there may be an anti-tumor effect.

Indeed, he warned of the possible risks of a diet that aims to modify the pH, i.e. the acid-base ratio which also affects blood e human tissue.

The interview with Monica Germani

The nutritionist and dietician monica germani creator of the method META (Medical Education for Transformative Action), explains a Virgil News what it consists of, clarifying its principles (and limits).

The alkaline diet starts from a basic concept: that it is possible to alter and modify the natural pH through food. What does it mean?

“Let’s assume that the Blood pH in humans has a value of 7.5, slightly more than neutral, at 7. The body is in perfect balance in this condition, carrying out the metabolic functions. If we force it, for example by increasing the acidity with a diet such as the ketogenic one, our body will try to bring the pH back to the equilibrium value, triggering a series of biological and physiological reactions to return to the “order” condition. The same thing happens when we try to increase alkalinity (or basicity) with an alkaline diet: if the pH rises towards a value of 8, the body will tend to reabsorb the acidic substances and remodulate the fluids between the cells to bring it back to 7.5” , explains Germani.

It seems to understand that it is a force that our body does not accept. According to the creator of the alkaline diet, naturopath Robert Young, it can still be induced with food. Is that so?

“It is really a matter of forcing which, as such, is always counterproductive for the correct functioning of the organism. The alkaline diet involves excluding acidic foods and increasing the basic ones, which tend to raise the pH, believing that it could reduce the inflammatory state in general and improve the biological functions of the body. In particular, then, he goes further, hypothesizing anti-tumor benefits”, explains the expert.

What does the alkaline diet have to do with cancer?

“From studies that were conducted a few years ago, it would seem that some types of tumors can develop better in an acidic environment. Hence the idea of ​​being able to intervene on acidity, reducing it locally, i.e. where the tumor would form, to counteract its growth – explains Germani – For this reason it was initially thought to intervene on nutrition, but this theory proved to be unfounded and ineffective. Later it was also thought to counteract that effect using the bicarbonate, but it has been seen that if this is taken orally it is not sufficient to raise the pH and above all in the local area of ​​the tumour; hypothesizing an intravenous intake, however, it is good to remember that serious health risks can be incurred, because there is a risk of metabolic alkalosis, which is potentially fatal”.

Besides being potentially a dangerous practice, is food alone not enough to change pH?

“Exact. Even assuming that a greater intake of alkaline foods could have a beneficial effect on health (which was also denied by the Airc, NdR), it must be said that basic foods once they arrive in the stomach are attacked by gastric juiceswhich have a pH between 1 and 2, therefore they are acidified”, explains the nutritionist.

But which foods are the most alkaline and which are the most acidic, and how would they be combined in the alkaline diet?

“According to the alkaline diet one should assume 80% of alkaline or basic foods and 20% of acidic ones. The first category includes fruit, vegetables, legumes, dried fruit, while they should be eliminated as acids, meat, fish, eggs, cheeses and alcohol. Among the most alkaline vegetables and fruits are lemons, which become alkaline when they are eaten (while they would have an acid pH before being ingested), chickpeas, beans, peas, lentils, broad beans. Even among liquids, a more alkaline water might be preferred. But be careful: as mentioned, this is an unbalanced and potentially risky diet”, continues the expert.

So there isn’t a specific and effective diet against tumors?

“In oncology, nutrition and lifestyle matter, especially regarding the onset, but there is no specific and unambiguous anticancer diet. The benefits of a certain diet are the result of the balance and synergy of nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, proteins and fats in the right percentages. Diet can be an adjuvant, but only at the discretion of the oncologist according to the specific tumour, the planned therapy and the individual case. We must respect the human body and its natural balance: it is not by altering it that problems can be solved”, concludes the expert.