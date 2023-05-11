The “invisible” enemies before Covid and the war of the human body to survive epidemics

Listen to the audio version of the article

An exodus of millions of rodents in 1727 marks the end of the “black death”, the plague, which had ravaged the Old Continent for four centuries. A story, this, happens many years later. The exodus is that of gray rats that will prevail over the black ones, the initial cause of the plagues, always spread by sea, with ships that dock and carry the contagion around. The quarantines have already been established – there is the date of 1377 when the first leper hospitals were organized in the Adriatic – but they are regularly violated.

A book about the greatest battle fought by man

Gray rats, due to their characteristics (especially their fleas) infect humans little and gradually the plague ends up as a pandemic, even if it still exists. Already: over the last 15 years more than 34,000 cases have been reported to WHO by 24 nations, including the United States. There is a story before Covid, but the pandemic experienced by the planet in the last three years has shed light on how humanity has gone through the fierce attacks of invisible enemies. A beautiful book is now arriving on the shelves: «The Memory of the enemy, Why it took two thousand years to discover the immune system» (Il Saggiatore), written by Arnaldo D’Amico, researcher, doctor but also long-time journalist. It is a fast track of history – with the rhythms of a novel – and a rich bibliography, the story of “a millennial clash, the greatest battle fought by humanity: that of the discovery of the immune system”.

As with Covid, lifestyles and the crucial role of data matter

The book was presented to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità by the president Silvio Brusaferrofrom the historical Anna Foa and by the Director General of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Ruffini. «One fact is clear – says Brusaferro, during the presentation of D’Amico’s book – the very strong link between health and the factors that determine it, from the social organization to the environment in which we live. In short, the enemies are not only the factors of contagion. The key is the lifestyle». Ruffini emphasizes one factor, which has been the key to success in overcoming Covid, especially in the toughest phases: «The most precious thing we have is information, which must be put together and used, even more than vaccines themselves. The solution to the problem, upstream of everything, is the awareness of having a problem, it is the first step in facing reality». In short, says Ruffini, “data is knowledge, which can produce well-being, and which is part of the democratic process”. It should be remembered that the very absence of a democratic process has delayed (and hidden) the problem of Covid born in the Chinese market, letting it spread. A lesson to remember, as well as the “conspiracy” deviations pulled out during that period, as Anna Foa observes.