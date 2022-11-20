LECCE – During the course of its activity, the Breast Medicine working group of the Local Health Authority of Lecce managed to restore order to Breast Medicine and to eliminate the waiting lists. It is the result of the happy synthesis of the dialogue established between experts, patients and associations and translated into the “Io Sono” project.

Indeed, in the ASL Lecce, one or two days are enough to perform a general mammography exam and every woman, whether it is a first visit, check-up, follow-up or other, has an individual discourse at her disposal, designed around her needs. A system, that is, capable of ensuring the patient a reliable and definitive diagnosis in real time, without forcing her to make anguished pilgrimages and multiple consultations, avoiding the risk of inconsistencies in diagnostic-therapeutic delays as well as useless delays and improper services.

The dedicated booking diaries (there are eight for as many services) are the culminating point of the restructuring of the service, based on the analysis of the functioning of each single mechanism, on the active collaboration with associations and volunteers and divided into three phases oriented not only towards preventing and combating the disease, in this case breast cancer, but also calibrated to optimize the entire related organization, from the diagnosis and treatment structures to the prevention and rehabilitation structures.

The “reorganization” and strengthening work in 2017 produced tangible results: 30,068 services provided by public structures and 11,918 by private structures, for a total of 41,986. This is also a positive effect in the new system, capable of involving and integrating private healthcare and placing it at the service of citizens.

Important numbers for institutional breast care (for women not screened) but also for the “second leg” of the system: mammography screening reorganized and enhanced in the last two years. The call for women of screening age, between 50 and 69 years old, comes via a letter sent by the Local Health Authority of Lecce. In 2017, 25,978 women were contacted to carry out the screening throughout Salento, with a membership of 75.4 percent: the best performance in Puglia and among the best in Italy according to the 2017 Targets Report by Agenas.

The increase is evident, it is a growing trend also confirmed in 2018 and 2019. In 2020 – 2021 there was a slight decrease due to the Covid closure, but now everything is returning to normal.

The increase in information tools was fundamental, from the Portale della Salute to the Punto Rosa, a new dedicated service within the Cittadella della Salute of Lecce, which ensures users a physical dialogue and not just by telephone: here any doubt or request can be found an answer, an advice, an indication.

At the same time, significant investments were made in technologies, networking the various centers, enhancing ultrasound machines already in use and purchasing nine latest-generation 3D mammography machines, tools and resources deployed by the ASL in every facility from the center to the periphery, from the Oncology Center to the ten Partner Districts Sanitary.

All of this culminates in the third phase: the actual treatment process. The positive woman is entrusted to the Breast Unit where a multidisciplinary team examines the case and decides on the most appropriate treatment path to start. Lastly, on the rehabilitation side, there is a lymphatic drainage service for the treatment of secondary lymphedema.

Thus every woman of Salento, of any age and condition, can truly be said to be a part but above all a protagonist of the ASL Lecce prevention and early diagnosis program of breast cancer.