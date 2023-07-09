The Irreversible Changes in the Brains of People with Obesity that Affects Satiety

New Study Finds Link Between Obesity and Reduced Sensitivity to Food Satiety

A recent study published in Nature Metabolism has shed light on why people with obesity struggle to control their appetite and maintain weight loss. The research reveals that the brains of individuals with obesity are less sensitive to feelings of satiety after eating, and this reduced sensitivity remains even after weight loss.

The brain plays a crucial role in regulating appetite by sensing the presence of nutrients in the stomach and using this information to control hunger. However, in individuals with obesity, this mechanism appears to be altered. Certain foods, particularly sugars and fats, can cause a decreased response in the brain, making it difficult to control cravings and overeating.

The study, led by endocrinologist Mireille Serlie from Yale University, aimed to understand how fats and sugars stimulate different areas of the brain related to food intake and reward. The researchers infused glucose and fat directly into the stomachs of volunteers with normal weight and those with obesity. They then used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine brain activity.

The team focused on the striatum, a region of the brain responsible for the desire to seek out and consume food, as well as habit formation. The researchers found that in participants with normal weight, dopamine levels in the brain increased and striatum activity decreased after the infusion. This suggests that the reward circuits were activated, but there was a sense of satiety, leading to reduced food-seeking behavior.

However, in obese individuals, the activity of the striatum was not significantly modified after the infusions. The intake of fats did not increase dopamine release, and the sense of satiety did not register in the brain as effectively. This lack of response to nutrients may contribute to excessive food consumption and weight gain.

The study also investigated whether weight loss could restore the brain’s sensitivity to food satiety. Participants with obesity underwent a 12-week weight loss diet, and the infusions were repeated. However, even after losing at least 10% of their weight, the brain’s response to nutrients did not improve. This finding suggests that the reduced sensitivity to food satiety in individuals with obesity may be irreversible.

“These findings challenge the prevailing belief that obesity is solely caused by a lack of willpower,” said Serlie. “We have demonstrated that there is a real difference in the brain when it comes to perceiving nutrients.”

The next step for researchers is to determine when exactly this loss of sensitivity occurs in the brain and identify interventions that can prevent or reverse it. By understanding the underlying mechanisms, scientists hope to develop targeted strategies to help individuals with obesity maintain weight loss and manage their appetite effectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

