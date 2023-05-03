The Ismea campaign on nuts – Food kicks off at Macfrut

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIMINI, 03 MAY – The promotion campaign on nuts financed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests takes off from Macfrut, the fruit and vegetable exhibition scheduled in Rimini until 5 May and made by Ismea. A campaign entitled ‘Inside is Italy’ whose presentation was attended by the exponent of the Masaf secretariat, Giovanni Di Genova, Fabio del Bravo di Ismea and the nutritionist Giorgio Calabrese.



The appointment provided the opportunity to frame the Italian nut supply chain from an economic point of view and to raise the curtain on the initiatives planned for the next two years. In particular, the promotion and information campaign designed by Masaf and Ismea moves from the need to create a system between the small realities that distinguish the sector, multiplying the opportunities for comparison, exchange and aggregation between the operators of the supply chain and to enhance the distinctive products of the peninsula , often little known by the consumer. Among the initiatives that Ismea will put in place, the creation of a statistical-economic observatory, the organization of networking meetings between operators, unitary and organized participation at the main national fairs and expressions of interest, the organization of collateral activities such as tastings, cooking shows, B2B meetings and the creation of a social campaign aimed at consumers, with the participation of influencers in the food, wellness, lifestyle and sport fields.



“Dried fruit – observed the Calabrian nutritionist at the presentation of the campaign – helps reduce bad cholesterol, thanks to the action of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, protects the heart and fights free radicals responsible for aging and inflammation, and thanks to its vitamin E and its polyunsaturated fats it prevents the onset of cerebral dementia diseases.But not only – he concluded – the intake of about 30 grams a day of walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios and other varieties within a balanced diet acts in the regulation of blood pressure, thanks to the presence of mineral salts such as zinc, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, calcium and potassium”. (HANDLE).

