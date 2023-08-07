The Israeli army: ‘Three militiamen killed in the West Bank’

The Israeli military said it had “thwarted a terrorist attack as it was about to be launched” when special units blocked a vehicle at the exit of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank and riddled it with bullets. The three passengers who were on board died, the military spokesman said. One of them was identified by the army as a local military commander, Naif Abu Tsuik. What the army called “the neutralization of a terrorist cell” took place the day after the attack carried out in Tel Aviv by a Palestinian militiaman from Jenin.

Local sources report that the car in which the three militiamen were traveling was hit by a hundred shots. According to sources, the army prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching it. The military spokesman said that the commander of the cell, Abu Tzuik, was receiving orders from “terrorist elements” in Gaza. Some Palestinian media maintain that Israel has now strengthened its defenses in the area close to Gaza in the event that following the killing of the three members of the cell, rockets will be launched towards Israel.

