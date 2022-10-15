news-txt”>

The additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine protects 82% from severe disease. This was indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) in its weekly report on “Covid-19, surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy”. It also appears that with the full course (two doses), the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing severe disease is 62.5% in those vaccinated with less than 90 days, 64% in those vaccinated between 91 and 120 days and 69 % over 120 days.