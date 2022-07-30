There is a company in Italy that is unique in the world. It builds micro satellites that operate in deep space. Scientific missions, Earth observations, weather and agriculture forecasts. Develop comfort solutions for today’s astronauts and explorers, i.e. workers and tourists who will go into space tomorrow. There’s more. It will bring the Internet to the Moon and then to Mars. It is making a fundamental contribution to the world‘s first planetary defense mission.

And while there is talk of a new dot.com bubble and tech giants are firing around the world, assume.

100 figures sought. Aerospace, electronic, mechanical, IT engineers, graduates in Stem subjects, but also administrative experts.

His name is David Avinois 51 years old, and that of his company Argotec, born in 2008, is a beautiful story. “Romantic and all-Italian. Italy is the country where we were proudly born and where we want to grow”, she says.

The sector is that of space. In those years it was dominated by big players and governments. Avino dreams of creating a company with commercial intentions. He succeeds. And today as he announces the hiring plan, he tells you: “I get chills. I’m starting to realize the dream that even a small company, born in a winery in Turina one man company, can turn. We have made Piedmont our navel of the world “.

The hiring plan is substantial. Objective: create a Smart Factory and build micro satellites at homethe. Investments for 30 million euros. We are looking for middle and senior figures, even 40-year-olds, with the desire to get involved For everyone: inclusion in the company staff. Italian and US offices. Specific paths of professional growth. Smartworking and Freeday, half day free and paid one Friday a month.

The story of Avino starts like this. Military training, computer science degree. In 1992, David won the award as best student of the Application School (artillery role). At 22 he is already Captain of a regiment of the Folgore Paratroopers Brigade. In 1998 he left the Army, began working in the aerospace sector. His passion is human missions. Certified instructor for NASA and ESA. Train people like Luca Parmitano and Samantha Cristoforetti.

At 30, he created his first space mission support company. We are in Houston. He then he sells it and goes home. In a cellar, which is so reminiscent of Silicon Valley garages, David creates Argotec. He is alone. From the basement he goes to a disused concierge on the outskirts of Turin. Then he moves to a thousand square meters (“there were 12 of us and we said: what are we doing here, are we playing football?”). The current plan provides for 6 thousand square meters for the Smart Factory.

“We have always grown in a healthy way. This was my dream. For many years I have not paid my salary. I have never looked for capital outside. I wanted to show that you can create something on your own. The company is mine. 100% but now I’m ready to open up to external capital “.

Argotec, in 2022, today has a turnover of 10 million euros with an Ebitda Margin of 18%.

“I had the opportunity to set up a business in Italy, to populate it with scientists and young people and never give up along the way”.

You know Don’t look up, Adam McKay’s film with Leonardo Di Caprio? Here you are Argotec is the only company in the world to have two microsatellites in deep space, both created in partnership with the Italian Space Agency. He is carrying out the world‘s first mission of planetary defense. It’s a NASA mission. And he tells it to us like this.

“The probe darts she left last November. The Licia Cube microsatellite is mounted on the probe. It is traveling at 25,000 km per hour towards an asteroid. The impact will occur 11 million kilometers away from Earth. Expected date: the September 26. Ten days earlier, on September 16th, the micro satellite will come out of this box. It will open its solar panels and thanks to artificial intelligence it will chase the mother probe to take photographs of the impact. They will be images of great scientific value that will give us very important information on the mission “.

But is there a risk of an impact on the earth?

“No. There is no danger whatsoever and potentially dangerous asteroids are constantly monitored. But if ever, one day away, a dangerous circumstance should arise, humanity must be ready. Being ready is the goal“.

The second satellite is called ArgoMoonthe only European satellite aboard the Artemis 1 mission, which will be launched in the coming months with the new NASA rocket, the Space Launch System, and which will be the first of the Artemis program, which will bring the first woman to the moon.

“I have lost so many nights and I still lose so many nights tossing and turning in bed with my head full of thoughts and worries. I have experienced many failures along the way but I have never broken down. Sometimes I have tears in my eyes, but if I look back I see who has followed me in this madness, with courage and skills and I find the strength to go on. To the young founders I say: don’t give up “

And in space, will you go there?

“I trained a lot of astronauts at ESA’s European Astronauts Center and I would be happy to travel as a tourist. To experience this first-hand experience …”.