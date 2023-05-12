Home » The Italian classic tastes so delicious and fruity!
Health

The Italian classic tastes so delicious and fruity!

by admin
The Italian classic tastes so delicious and fruity!

Simple and quick dessert with a big impact – we love panna cotta! The Italian classic simply tastes great and makes us dream of summer vacation after the first bite. While we love the classic twist, a little twist every now and then wouldn’t hurt either, right? How about, for example, spoiling your loved ones with a fruity strawberry panna cotta in a glass for dessert? It’s super easy to make and the delicious dessert is perfect for a special occasion. But enough talking – enjoy!

Recipe for strawberry panna cotta in a glass

In addition to tiramisu, panna cotta is a popular dessert from Italy, which is also very popular in this country. But you don’t have to hop on a plane to enjoy this delicacy (although that wouldn’t be a bad idea either). Our Strawberry Panna Cotta in a glass can be prepared in advance and is therefore great for a quick Mother’s Day dessert in the glass.

Ingredients

Strawberry sauce:

  • 600 grams of strawberries
  • 20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 60 grams of powdered sugar

Panna-Cotta:

  • 250 ml Sahne
  • 250 ml whole milk
  • 60 grams of powdered sugar
  • 7 grams of gelatin powder
  • 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
  • 125 grams of strawberry cream (keep the rest for the topping)

preparation

strawberry panna cotta in a glass recipe mother's day dessert in a glass

  • For the strawberry sauce, wash the strawberries and cut into small cubes.
  • Place the strawberries, lemon juice, and powdered sugar in a small saucepan and heat over medium-high heat.
  • Cook for about 10 minutes, or until the strawberries become very soft.
  • Finely puree the mixture with the hand blender and sieve through a fine sieve to remove any seeds.
  • For the panna cotta, soak the gelatine powder in water according to the instructions on the packet.
  • In a medium saucepan, combine milk, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla extract, and strawberry sauce and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring.
  • Remove the pot from the stove and add the gelatine.
  • Mix well until the gelatin has completely dissolved.
  • Pour the mixture into 4 glasses and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours.
  • Garnish with the remaining strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries and voilà – your strawberry panna cotta is ready!
See also  Icardi and Juve, Belen, Maradona, Keita Balde and...

You may also like

Oncologist with cancer: what does the disease do...

Healthcare: Citizens, Aiop is growing with the new...

DL Simplifications, Councilor Doria: “Health measures long awaited...

Frankfurt, Rovelli will not represent Italy at the...

Fried herring with tomato ragout | > –...

A patch for peanut allergy in children

Franco Berrino: «How to teach children to eat...

Please, save the date: Am 28. Mai ist...

War in Ukraine, Prigozhin: «The Russians lost 5...

This is how bile problems become noticeable

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy