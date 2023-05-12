The Italian classic tastes so delicious and fruity!

Simple and quick dessert with a big impact – we love panna cotta! The Italian classic simply tastes great and makes us dream of summer vacation after the first bite. While we love the classic twist, a little twist every now and then wouldn’t hurt either, right? How about, for example, spoiling your loved ones with a fruity strawberry panna cotta in a glass for dessert? It’s super easy to make and the delicious dessert is perfect for a special occasion. But enough talking – enjoy!
Recipe for strawberry panna cotta in a glass
In addition to tiramisu, panna cotta is a popular dessert from Italy, which is also very popular in this country. But you don’t have to hop on a plane to enjoy this delicacy (although that wouldn’t be a bad idea either). Our Strawberry Panna Cotta in a glass can be prepared in advance and is therefore great for a quick Mother’s Day dessert in the glass.
Ingredients
Strawberry sauce:
- 600 grams of strawberries
- 20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 60 grams of powdered sugar
Panna-Cotta:
- 250 ml Sahne
- 250 ml whole milk
- 60 grams of powdered sugar
- 7 grams of gelatin powder
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
- 125 grams of strawberry cream (keep the rest for the topping)
preparation
- For the strawberry sauce, wash the strawberries and cut into small cubes.
- Place the strawberries, lemon juice, and powdered sugar in a small saucepan and heat over medium-high heat.
- Cook for about 10 minutes, or until the strawberries become very soft.
- Finely puree the mixture with the hand blender and sieve through a fine sieve to remove any seeds.
- For the panna cotta, soak the gelatine powder in water according to the instructions on the packet.
- In a medium saucepan, combine milk, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla extract, and strawberry sauce and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring.
- Remove the pot from the stove and add the gelatine.
- Mix well until the gelatin has completely dissolved.
- Pour the mixture into 4 glasses and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours.
- Garnish with the remaining strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries and voilà – your strawberry panna cotta is ready!