The Italian classic tastes so delicious and fruity!

Simple and quick dessert with a big impact – we love panna cotta! The Italian classic simply tastes great and makes us dream of summer vacation after the first bite. While we love the classic twist, a little twist every now and then wouldn’t hurt either, right? How about, for example, spoiling your loved ones with a fruity strawberry panna cotta in a glass for dessert? It’s super easy to make and the delicious dessert is perfect for a special occasion. But enough talking – enjoy!

Recipe for strawberry panna cotta in a glass

In addition to tiramisu, panna cotta is a popular dessert from Italy, which is also very popular in this country. But you don’t have to hop on a plane to enjoy this delicacy (although that wouldn’t be a bad idea either). Our Strawberry Panna Cotta in a glass can be prepared in advance and is therefore great for a quick Mother’s Day dessert in the glass.

Ingredients

Strawberry sauce:

600 grams of strawberries

20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

60 grams of powdered sugar

Panna-Cotta:

250 ml Sahne

250 ml whole milk

60 grams of powdered sugar

7 grams of gelatin powder

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

125 grams of strawberry cream (keep the rest for the topping)

preparation