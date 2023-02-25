The 2023 edition of the Berlinalein which the American actress was the president of the jury Kristen Stewart.

L’Golden Bear from the 73rd edition of the Berlinale goes to the French director’s film Nicholas Philibert per On the Adamant. L’Silver Bear for Best Performance went to the baby Sofia Otero per 20,000 species of bees by the Basque director Estibaliz Urresola Solagu.

L”Silver Bear for Best Director goes to French Philippe Garrel for the movie The big cart. L’Grand Jury Prize Silver Bear of the Berlinale goes to red sky (afire) by the German director Christian Petzold.

“Are you crazy? It’s too much – this is the first comment on the stage of the Berlinale by the rFrench historian Nicholas Filibert after winning the 2023 edition of the film festival – I tried to convert the image of people who are often discriminated against and stigmatized”, he then said, reading a few lines after receiving the golden bear for “Sur l’Adamant”, documentary on mental illness.

Even if we cannot identify with them, he continued, “we can find a common humanity, the feeling of being part of the same world“. “As you know – she concluded – the craziest people are not the ones we think they are”.

Here is the complete list of winners!

Golden Bear for Best Film

On the Adamant – Nicholas Philibert (France/Japan)

Orso d’argento Grand Jury Prize

Afire – Christian Petzold (Germany)

Orso d’argento Jury Prize

Bad Living – João Canijo (Portugal/France)

Silver Bear for Best Director

Philippe Garrel – The Plough (France/Switzerland)

Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance

Sofia Otero – 20,000 Species of Bees (Spain)

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance

Thea honor – Till the End of the Night (Germany)

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay

Music – Angela Schanelec (Germany/France/Serbia)

Orso d’argento an Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Hйline Louvart (cinematographer) – Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

Encounters

Best Movie

Here – Bas Devos (Belgium)

Best direction

Tatiana Huezo – The Echo (Mexico/Germany)

Special Jury Prize (ex-aequo)

Orlando, My Political Biography – Paul B Preciado (France)

Samsara – Lois Patiсo (Spain)

More winners at the Berlinale 2023

Berlinale Documentary Award

The Echo – Tatiana Huezo

Special mention

Orlando, My Political Biography – Paul B Valued

GWFF Best First Feature Award

The Klezmer Project – Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann (Argentina/Austria)

Special mention

The Bride – Miriam U It’s sleeping (Rwanda)

Berlinale shorts

Golden Bear for Best Short Film

The caterpillars – Michelle Keservans, Noel Keserwany (France)

Orso d’argento Jury Prize

Dipped in Black – Matthew Thorne, Derrick Lynch (Australia)

Special mention

It’s a Date – Nadia Parfan (Ukraine)

Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards

The caterpillars – Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany

