Health

The 2023 edition of the Berlinalein which the American actress was the president of the jury Kristen Stewart.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 25: President of the International Jury Kristen Stewart arrives for the closing ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

L’Golden Bear from the 73rd edition of the Berlinale goes to the French director’s film Nicholas Philibert per On the Adamant.  L’Silver Bear for Best Performance went to the baby Sofia Otero per 20,000 species of bees by the Basque director Estibaliz Urresola Solagu.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 25: Berlinale International Jury members Kristen Stewart and Francine Maisler speak on stage at the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

L”Silver Bear for Best Director goes to French Philippe Garrel for the movie The big cart. L’Grand Jury Prize Silver Bear of the Berlinale goes to red sky (afire) by the German director Christian Petzold.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 25: Philippe Garrel speaks on stage after winning the Silver Bear for Best Director for his film “Le grand chariot” (The Plough) at the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 25: Philippe Garrel speaks on stage after winning the Silver Bear for Best Director for his film “Le grand chariot” (The Plough) at the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

“Are you crazy? It’s too much – this is the first comment on the stage of the Berlinale by the rFrench historian Nicholas Filibert after winning the 2023 edition of the film festival – I tried to convert the image of people who are often discriminated against and stigmatized”, he then said, reading a few lines after receiving the golden bear for “Sur l’Adamant”, documentary on mental illness.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 25: Nicolas Philibert speaks on stage after winning the Golden Bear for Best Film Award for “Sur l’Adamant” (On the Adamant) at the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

Even if we cannot identify with them, he continued, “we can find a common humanity, the feeling of being part of the same world“. “As you know – she concluded – the craziest people are not the ones we think they are”.

sur-ladamant-1536x832.jpg

On the Adamant – Nicolas Philibert (France/Japan)

Here is the complete list of winners!

Golden Bear for Best Film
On the Adamant – Nicholas Philibert (France/Japan)

Orso d’argento Grand Jury Prize
Afire – Christian Petzold (Germany)

Orso d’argento Jury Prize
Bad Living João Canijo (Portugal/France)

Silver Bear for Best Director
Philippe Garrel – The Plough (France/Switzerland)

Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance
Sofia Otero 20,000 Species of Bees (Spain)

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance
Thea honor Till the End of the Night (Germany)

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay
Music Angela Schanelec (Germany/France/Serbia)

Orso d’argento an Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Hйline Louvart (cinematographer) Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

202302125_1_RWD_1920-1536x830.jpg

Disco boy – Giacomo Abbruzzese (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

Disco Boy Berlinale

Encounters

Best Movie
Here – Bas Devos (Belgium)

Best direction
Tatiana Huezo The Echo (Mexico/Germany)

Special Jury Prize (ex-aequo)
Orlando, My Political Biography – Paul B Preciado (France)
Samsara – Lois Patiсo (Spain)

More winners at the Berlinale 2023

Berlinale Documentary Award
The Echo – Tatiana Huezo

Special mention
Orlando, My Political Biography – Paul B Valued

GWFF Best First Feature Award
The Klezmer ProjectLeandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann (Argentina/Austria)

Special mention
The BrideMiriam U It’s sleeping (Rwanda)

Berlinale shorts

Golden Bear for Best Short Film
The caterpillarsMichelle Keservans, Noel Keserwany (France)

Orso d’argento Jury Prize
Dipped in BlackMatthew Thorne, Derrick Lynch (Australia)

Special mention
It’s a Date – Nadia Parfan (Ukraine)

Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards
The caterpillars – Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 25: Helene Louvart and Giacomo Abbruzzese are seen on stage after winning the Silver Bear for an Outstanding Artistic Contribution for the cinematography of the film “Disco Boy” at the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

Source, Photo: Berlinale, ANSA

© breaking latest news

