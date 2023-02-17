Registered two cases of spinal muscular atrophy in two childrenone of 28 months the other of 4. On the basis of a symptomatic degeneration they received a pharmacological treatment with the Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) which first led them to a series of side effects and then to death. On the basis of these events, AIFA finds itself intervening with legitimate clarifications.

The information note published by Aifa on its website

After the drastic pharmaceutical measure and the inexorable death of the two children affected by spinal muscular atrophy and then affected by acute liver failure, Aifa has revealed its intervention. The Italian Medicines Agency has published the information note of the manufacturer Novartis on its website. Zolgensma is the first gene therapy ascertained in 2021 by Aifa against spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The drug agency is keen to underline how this pharmaceutical provision has cured about 3,000 patients. Yet one anomalous effect it can cause is hepatotoxicity. By this is meant liver toxicity manifesting as abnormal liver function or as increase in aminotransferases.

Damage reported

The problems reported are related to severe liver damage or are related to acute liver failure with a respective fatal outcome. Aifa, consequently, faced with the manifestation of the first signs of failure, analyzes a hypothetical innate and/or vector-adaptive immune response from the two children. Based on these situations the agency recommends a prophylactic procedure. This involves administration of corticosteroids and subsequent monitoring of liver function for at least 3 months after drug infusion. Children who do not respond properly to corticosteroids should be consulted by a gastroenterologist or a hepatologist. These interventions are essential since it is necessary to keep the aminotransferase values ​​under control.

The following degenerations displayed in children

Following the first alterations of the values ​​displayed in the children, the concrete manifestations of adverse symptoms. These include: Vomiting, weakness and a pressing increase in liver aminotransferases. This is followed by a deterioration in liver function and the manifestation of a hepatic encephalopathy with respective multiple organ failure. Death is not immediate. This becomes apparent approximately 6-7 weeks after onasemnogene abeparvovec infusion. On the basis of the hypothetical externalization of these problems, the healthcare personnel are asked to monitor any data or suspicious symptoms.

The considerations of the manufacturer of the drug Zolgensma

Novartis Gene Therapies (manufacturer of the drug Zolgensma) claims that there is a risk/benefit correlation but overall intends to enhance the validity of onasemnogene abeparvovec. It puts, in fact, to underline the effectiveness of this treatment on 3000 people.