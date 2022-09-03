While the current election campaign seems uninterested in the country’s digital development, some industrial sectors have made huge leaps forward in recent years. Among these there is certainly the record industry, which has in fact achieved full digital transformation and leads the online creative content sector on this front. The latest data from Deloitte on the first half of 2022 confirm the constant growth of the music market in Italy (+ 18%) and in particular of the streaming segment, both in subscription and in the free mode supported by advertising.

In general, streaming revenues grew by almost 21% and in this context, the highest revenues, over 76 million euros, came precisely from subscriptions, which grew by 13%. Excellent performances were also recorded in the free segment and in video streaming, with revenues growing by 40% and 33% respectively.

Over time, the sector has seen revenues from musical uses multiply on various fronts: the industry has now developed monetization models that generate revenue from all the main online uses. While subscription platforms represent a large portion of consumption, from Spotify to Apple Music, Amazon, Tim Music, Deezer, and so on, on the other hand, especially during the pandemic, revenues from YouTube have grown, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

As a British antitrust investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority recently found, the advent of streaming has brought wide-ranging benefits. In particular, listeners now have access to a wide choice of music for a fixed monthly fee and these costs have decreased in real terms in the face of a huge increase in the supply of music – in fact, we are talking about over sixty million. songs accessible anywhere and at any time.

Access to a wide range of music, old and new, has confirmed that older songs can also gain a new lease of life and find a new audience.: lDigitization has made it easier than ever for many other artists to record and share music and find an audience.

The barriers to entry into music distribution, which were very relevant in the CD era, have effectively disappeared, offering unprecedented opportunities for artists and fans. Also in Italy many more artists have achieved significant sales thanks to digital; for example, in 2021 there were 479 albums that exceeded the threshold of 10 million streams: this is 302 artists in total, a significant increase compared to ten years ago. In 2011, only 134 albums for 105 artists had in fact exceeded the equivalent threshold of 10,000 copies sold (physical + download). A positive element also for the economic sustainability of the market. The British antitrust also confirmed that royalties paid by record companies to artists grew between 2017 and 2021, from just over 24% on average to 26%.

Returning to the Italian market, the particular success of the local repertoire is also noted. In the first six months of 2022, both the top ten albums and singles were 100% made up of Italian artists, especially from the new generations. In the last ten years we have seen a real generational change and the average age of a top ten artist has dropped by 35%.

Italian record companies have worked a lot on new talents, already in the years of the crisis in the sector, but they have even increased investments during the two most difficult years of the pandemic: these investments have not only focused on the world of artists but have also involved the human capital of companies, today highly digitized. New professionals who work on digital data, on social media strategies and on the monetization and reporting processes of the revenues from billions of daily use of online music by fans and which must turn into remuneration and royalties for those entitled to them. The teams of the companies then work in partnership with the artists, providing constant support and assistance in a sector in constant evolution and in fact without borders. The maturation of the music market on a global level is also offering enormous opportunities for the international expansion of the Italian repertoire, as demonstrated recently by the worldwide success of a band like Måneskin.

* CEO, FIMI – Federation of the Italian music industry