Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Jannik Sinner in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami in straight sets (7-5, 6-3). For Medvedev, who is 27 years old, it is the fifth career victory in a Masters 1000 tournament. For Sinner, who is 21 years old and one of the most promising young tennis players around, it is instead the second career defeat in a final of this category: the previous one was always in the Miami tournament, in 2021, against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. Medvedev is currently fifth in the world rankings while Sinner is eleventh.