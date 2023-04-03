Home Health The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner was beaten by the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner was beaten by the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner was beaten by the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Jannik Sinner in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami in straight sets (7-5, 6-3). For Medvedev, who is 27 years old, it is the fifth career victory in a Masters 1000 tournament. For Sinner, who is 21 years old and one of the most promising young tennis players around, it is instead the second career defeat in a final of this category: the previous one was always in the Miami tournament, in 2021, against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. Medvedev is currently fifth in the world rankings while Sinner is eleventh.

