The James Webb Space Telescope shows multiple dust disks around the star Fomalhaut

Again the James Webb Space Telescope was employed to observe a protoplanetary system in training. This powerful scientific instrument allows you to have details never seen before of this kind of structures and more generally it can be used not only to investigate large structures such as galaxies or supernovas but also more “small” (relatively) where, however, interesting secrets related to the formation of solar systems are hidden. It is not the first time that the JWST observes structures of this type and more generally exoplanets, as in the case of GJ 486 b, but this time it was the turn of the stella Fomalhaut and the disks of dust that surround it.

Thanks to the features of MIRI (medium infrared instrument) it was possible to detect new details of this system in formation so as to improve its understanding and understand its evolution over time. In particular we have focused on belts of asteroids and comets, some never observed. The information was collected during October 2022 but has only now been made public. This is what we know.

James Webb Space Telescope, Fomalhaut star and dust disk

As reported in the studio and in the accompanying statements, this observation focused on the young star Fomalhaut which is located at 25 light years from Earth (in the constellation Pisces Austral) “in order to study the first asteroid belt ever seen outside our Solar System in infrared light”. In fact, scientists have found much more, with more complex structures in the main asteroid belt of our system as well as the Kuiper belt.

In particular, three different nested belts have been detected with an extension of up to 23 billion kilometers from the star located at the center of the solar system. Among the other differences we find that the outermost belt (detected by Hubble and ALMA) is twice as large as that of Kuiper while the other two structures, more internal, were not known before the observation of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Schuyler Wolff (of the University of Arizona) he said “Where Webb really excels is that we’re able to physically resolve the thermal glow of the dust in those inner regions. So we can see inner bands that we’ve never seen before.”.

According to scientists, a bit like in the Solar System, the belts of asteroids and comets are shaped in their orbit by planets not yet observed. In the future, thanks to new observations, it may be possible to discover the exoplanets involved. Another large dust cloud could be the result of a collision between planets (or icy celestial bodies) that caused its formation.

MIRI used the filter F2550W for observation and data collection. In particular, a grayscale was used which was then colored in post-production with warm tones. As specified by Andras Gaspar (one of the researchers) this observation had been planned since 2016 and it turned out better than expected.