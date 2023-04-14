breaking latest news – The Tar of Trento has suspended the order for the killing of the bear ‘Jj4’, keeping in force only the capture. The breaking latest news learns it from legal sources of the Anti Vivisection League (Lav Italia). As reported by the Lav, represented by the lawyer Linzola, the Tar accepted the reasons formulated by the League itself.

On April 8, the Trentino governor Maurizio Fugatti had ordered the arrest and killing after the fatal attack on the Trentino runner Andrea Papi.

There are nine pages, held by breaking latest news, in which the president of the Trento Region Court of Administrative Justice, Fulvio Rocco explained the reasons that led to the suspension of the order signed by the Trentino governor Maurizio Fugatti to cull the bear ‘ Jj4’. The hearing will be held on May 11 next. The appeal against the culling of the bear was brought by the Lav, the Anti-Vivisection League.

According to the Tar, however, capture is possible.

The bear ‘Jj4’, therefore, is safe until at least 11 May next. The administrative court suspended Fugatti’s order, accepting the reasons formulated by Lav, one of the first animal rights associations to defend the bear that on 5 April in the Caldes woods in Val di Sole had killed the 26-year-old running and mountain enthusiast.

Lav Italia in recent days had sent both the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento and the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the request to transfer ‘Jj4’ to a safe haven. Already in the past the administrative courts have blocked Fugatti’s ordinances regarding bears.

