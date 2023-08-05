Home » The journalist Idris, a great Juventus fan, has died
The journalist Idris, a great Juventus fan, has died

Idris died in Brescia, known to the general public above all thanks to the broadcast “Quelli che il calcio”. Edrissa Sanneh, this is the full name of the journalist, originally from Gambia and a great Juventus fan, was 72 years old.

The journalist and commentator from Brescia by adoption died in the Poliambulanza of the Lombard capital, where – according to “Bresciaoggi”, the newspaper for which he was a collaborator – he had been hospitalized for three weeks.

The funeral will be celebrated on Monday 7 August at 11 in the parish church of Bedizzole, where he had started a family.

Passionate about jazz, tennis and cooking, in 2005 he also participated in the “Isola dei Famosi” but his notoriety on the small screen remains indelibly linked to the program “Quelli che il calcio” with Fabio Fazio.

“I could choose between two scholarships – he said – one in the United States and one in Perugia. I went to the Sahara desert, I took a plane to fly to Rome: I had won the prize for literature awarded by the president of the Republic of Senegal Then I moved from Perugia to Brescia, I finished my studies, I started working as a DJ in discos and on the radio”. From the radio the great leap to TV and notoriety.

