The journalist Maria Giovanna Maglie has died

Maria Giovanna Magliejournalist and essayist, is died in Rome after a long illness. The news was given by Francesca Chaouqui, who reported on her social networks that she had been by her side in the last moments. At the end of last year it was the same journalist who made known about her health problems, recounting that she had been hospitalized for two months for complications following a heart surgery. Later, however, it seemed that Maglie had recovered: last night, however, she “was taken to San Camillo Forlanini for a venous complication” which led to her death, according to her friend Francesca Chaouqui .