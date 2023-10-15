The Journey of Katalin Karikó: From Exile to Nobel Prize in Medicine

Katalin Karikó, a Hungarian-born biochemist, has become the thirteenth woman to win the Nobel Prize in Medicine for her groundbreaking research on messenger RNA (mRNA). Alongside immunologist Drew Weissman, Karikó’s studies paved the way for the development of vaccines against the Covid-19 pandemic. Her journey to this prestigious award was not without challenges, as she faced exile, indifference from colleagues, and early retirement throughout her career.

Born in Hungary in 1955, Karikó grew up in a small town with limited access to basic amenities. Despite the hardships, she developed a keen interest in science and nature, particularly plants. After completing her PhD in 1978, she joined the Biological Research Center in Szeged, where she stumbled upon an RNA laboratory that sparked her passion for studying ribonucleic acid and its potential antiviral effects. However, her methods were deemed unsuitable for medical use, leaving her without support or funding.

Undeterred, Karikó made the bold decision to move to the United States in 1985 with her husband and young daughter. She took a position as a postdoctoral researcher at Temple University in Philadelphia, where she participated in a clinical trial for HIV treatment. In 1989, she moved to the University of Pennsylvania and, together with cardiologist Elliot Barnathan, demonstrated the potential of mRNA to direct the production of new proteins. However, their discoveries were met with skepticism and criticism from the scientific community.

In the mid-1990s, Karikó faced setbacks as her contract at the University of Pennsylvania was not renewed, and she was demoted in the study center. Despite these challenges, she persisted and accepted the position to support her daughter’s education and remain in the United States. It was during this period that she had a chance encounter with immunologist Drew Weissman, which led to a collaboration focused on using mRNA to stimulate the body’s immune response against viral pathogens.

The early years of their research were not easy, as they faced numerous obstacles and skepticism. However, Karikó’s experiments with a different type of RNA molecule, transfer RNA (tRNA), yielded promising results without triggering inflammatory responses. In 2005, their breakthrough findings were published in the journal Immunity, but they went largely unnoticed by the scientific community.

Karikó’s career took a positive turn when she joined BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, 10 years ago. Despite the difficulties of relocating and leaving her husband behind, she focused on studying the potential of mRNA in fighting cancer and heart failure. Little did she know that mRNA technology would revolutionize the field of medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the world grappled with the pandemic in 2020, BioNTech emerged as a key player in developing successful mRNA-based vaccines. Karikó’s unwavering belief in the power of mRNA was finally recognized. The technology not only proved effective against Covid-19 but also holds promise for developing vaccines against other diseases, including cancer.

When Karikó was informed of her Nobel Prize win, she initially thought it was a joke. But she soon realized the significance of the honor and remembered her late mother, who always listened to the Nobel Prize announcements. Karikó’s journey from exile and adversity to receiving the most prestigious award in medicine serves as an inspiration to aspiring scientists around the world.

Share this: Facebook

X

