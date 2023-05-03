The juiciest sheet cake with lemon glaze

From time to time we want to spoil ourselves with a delicious dessert. And what’s better than a piece of moist cake? Whether for coffee, tea or just for a little hunger in between, this recipe for lemon cake from the tin is definitely worth a try.

Lemon cake with glaze: Easy enjoyment from the tin

If you’re looking for a delicious lemon cake with a strong lemon flavor and a soft and fluffy texture, you’ve come to the right place! Light and refreshing, this cake melts in your mouth! The frosting poured onto the cake while it is still hot makes it incredibly moist, so you can savor every bite. Are you a lemon lover yourself? Then be sure to try this easy sheet cake!

Ingredients

For the dough:

250 g flour

2 tbsp cornstarch

1 EL Backpulver

1/2 TL Back-Natron

1/2 tsp salt

170 g Greek yoghurt, full fat, at room temperature

60 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 TL reiner Vanilleextrakt

300 g Feinzucker

3-4 tbsp grated lemon zest

170 butter, at room temperature

3 eggs, size L

1 egg yolk

For the icing:

220g powdered sugar

60 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

For decoration:

Berry

thin lemon slices

Mint leaves

preparation

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Spray a 13″ x 9″ baking sheet with nonstick spray, or grease the bottom and sides with butter and dust with flour. Mix the dry ingredients—flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt—in a bowl and set aside. In another bowl, mix together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and vanilla. Put aside. In a stand mixer or in a large bowl, beat the sugar and lemon zest on medium-high, until the sugar is moistened and fragrant (about 1 minute). Add the butter and continue beating until the mixture becomes lighter and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. The color should be very pale (almost white) and the consistency fluffy. Add the eggs and yolks one at a time, beating well after each addition until well incorporated. On the lowest setting, add a third of the flour mixture and stir until well combined. Add half of the lemon yogurt mixture and stir gently until almost incorporated. Then add another third of the flour mixture, then the remaining lemon yoghurt mixture, and finally the last third of the flour mixture. Stir until a smooth, thick batter forms. Don’t overmix. Using a rubber spatula, give the batter a final stir to ensure everything is well incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until cake springs back in center when lightly touched and a toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean (just a few crumbs left is fine). While the cake is baking, prepare the frosting. For the glaze: Whisk together the icing sugar and lemon juice until you get a thick batter. Cover until use. Remove the finished cake from the oven and immediately pour the icing while it is still hot, spreading it evenly over the top. Let the cake cool completely on a wire rack, at least 1 hour. Garnish with berries, lemon slices and mint leaves, if you like. Cut into squares and serve at room temperature. Leftovers can be tightly covered with cling film or stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

More variants for the citrus cake

If you are particularly fond of citrus fruits, there are many cake recipes to choose from. While oranges and tangerines have their time in winter, lemons are in the foreground in spring and summer. They can give any dessert a fresh kick and are perfect for creating a balance between sweet and tart.

Here are our other ideas for a delicious lemon cake.