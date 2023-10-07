The Key to Healthy Aging: Exercise for Longevity in the Medical World and General Public

Exercise and Healthy Longevity: The Key to Aging Well

In today’s society, living a long and healthy life has become a top priority for both medical professionals and the general public. The focus has shifted from simply living longer to living longer while maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. The importance of physical exercise in achieving healthy longevity was the central theme of the 25th edition of the Wellness Congress, organized by the Wellness Foundation on October 6th at the Technogym Village.

Scientists have shown that regular physical exercise has a significant impact on preventing the main chronic diseases that accelerate aging and premature death. Exercise activates molecules such as sirtuins, which play a crucial role in slowing down cellular aging and keeping us young. Importantly, the production of sirtuins decreases after the age of 35, and almost ceases after the age of 60. Therefore, exercise at a young age is particularly effective in maintaining healthy longevity.

Physical exercise is also a powerful preventive and therapeutic tool for type 2 diabetes, one of the leading causes of unhealthy longevity. Studies have shown that exercise reduces the incidence of diabetes in pre-diabetic individuals by 58%, compared to a 31% reduction with the most commonly used drug for insulin sensitivity. Regular exercise also improves insulin sensitivity and offers protection against various diseases linked to insulin resistance.

Furthermore, regular physical exercise reduces chronic low-grade inflammation, a common underlying condition of most chronic diseases. It also has positive effects on brain receptors, reducing pain, anxiety, and preventing depression. These benefits, combined with other healthy habits such as avoiding stress, maintaining a balanced diet, and getting enough sleep, contribute significantly to extending life expectancy.

During the Wellness Congress 2023, leading experts in the field shared their insights on exercise as medicine for healthy longevity. Topics discussed included the role of the immune system and inflammation in longevity, exercise as medicine for cancer patients, and translating the principles of high-performance sport into wellness programs for the aging population. The speakers included Marco Cardinale, Matthew Kampert, Alberto Mantovani, and Robert Newton, each offering their expertise in different areas of exercise medicine and promoting healthy longevity.

One notable study conducted by Harvard Medical School demonstrated the incredible impact of exercise on life expectancy. For every hour of physical exercise, individuals were found to gain three hours of extra life. This finding further emphasizes the effectiveness of exercise in promoting healthy aging.

The Wellness Congress 2023 not only consisted of informative scientific talks but also included practical workshops at the Wellness Center. These workshops provided personalized exercise programs, measured parameters, and evaluated patient improvements using advanced Technogym equipment. The event aimed to encourage doctors and health professionals to play a more active role in promoting physical activity and exercise to improve patient well-being and the sustainability of healthcare systems.

In conclusion, exercise has emerged as the key to aging well. By incorporating regular physical activity into our lives, we can prevent chronic diseases, slow down cellular aging, and extend life expectancy. With the support of organizations like the Wellness Foundation and Technogym, promoting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for healthy longevity is within reach for everyone.