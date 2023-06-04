The key to longevity and well-being may lie in an ancient proverb

To reveal the secret of longevity and well-being, just carefully read an ancient proverb. Here is the secret revealed.

Research into longevity and well-being has been conducted by various scholars for several years all over the world. Thanks to the existence of some commonalities between the regions where people tend to live longer, the so-called zone blu, some secrets have been revealed. However, the answer may be closer than you think.

Moving to one of these regions does not guarantee one long and healthy life. But it is possible to apply the conditions of their lifestyle to your own and practice the habits of those who live to be 100 years old. The summary of a healthy lifestyle is contained in an ancient proverb.

In which proverb is the secret of well-being and long life hidden?

From generation to generation, grandfathers and grandmothers they passed on their knowledge to their children and grandchildren through sayings, customs and even proverbs. Phrases not to be underestimated as many secrets are hidden behind them, such as well-being and the secret of a long zita.

Behind the proverb “Lunch like a king and dinner like a pauper“, lies the key to truth. In fact, the secret of longevity and well-being lies precisely in a healthy and well-balanced diet. This allows for a healthy heart that lives longer. But how to make a healthy diet? A healthy diet can help reduce your risk of developing it coronary heart disease and prevent weight gain, reducing the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure. The essential thing is to aim for one well balanced diet as crash diets may not provide the balance of nutrients you need. The ideal is to start with a rich breakfast made up of cereals, fresh seasonal fruit and low-fat milk or yoghurt. Eat plenty of vegetables (at least 5 portions), vegetables and fruit. Consume legumes at least 2-3 times a week as they are an excellent source of vegetable protein. Finally, prefer lean meat and reduce the consumption of red meat. As the saying goes, never skip lunch, rather abound between breakfast and lunch and take in all the nutrients you need for the day, while staying light at dinner.



More secrets for one adequate lifestyle are to reduce salt and sugar. A high sodium consumption increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and high blood pressure. Sugars, on the other hand, contribute to increasing the risk of diabetes and obesity problems. Furthermore, sport helps the body to feel good. Regular physical activity helps the body to feel good and to keep your metabolism active.

