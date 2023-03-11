Home Health the kidnapper was arrested
the kidnapper was arrested

the kidnapper was arrested

Two people were held in hostage by a man armed within one pharmacy a Karlsruhe, in Germany. Some residents had reported some shooting, then repeated calls to the police led to the closure of the area by the agents. After a few hours, the man was arrested. The kidnapper had asked one million euros come ransom.


Gunman hostages in a pharmacy in Germany, what happened

The incident took place around 4.30pm on Friday 10 March in downtown Karlsruhe, Germany.


At 4.30 pm some residents alerted the authorities following some shots, signaling the presence of an armed man inside a pharmacy on the same days as a fair was taking place.

Police have surrounded a pharmacy in Germany after a gunman took two people hostage


The man was in possession of aweapon. As ‘Bild’ reports, the kidnapper began to negotiate the release of the hostages once the police officers arrived.

The negotiation for the ransom

A group of police officers “armed to the teeth”, reports a resident, surrounded the building where the pharmacy is located and began dealing with the kidnapper.

The latter allegedly asked for around one million euros for the release of the hostages. For this the agents have begun a long negotiation.


Meanwhile the police had cordoned off the area advising anyone to avoid that area.

In the same hours the show of a cinephile educator was to be held, Martin Ruetterwhile at the concert hall a concert was expected. Both events, for obvious reasons, have been cancelled.

The arrest

After hours of negotiation, the agents finally managed to break into the pharmacy and were able to free the hostages and arrest the kidnapper.


Despite the explosions felt at the beginning of the kidnapping, fortunately – reports the police spokesman Dennis Krull – There were no injuries.

For the moment it is not known the identity of the kidnapper, nor his age.

Fortunately, the story ended positively. Many feared a repeat of the tragedy in Dresden, where a man had kidnapped some people in a shopping center after killed the mother.


Also in Amsterdam a man had taken hostages inside a shop, but fortunately without serious consequences.


Photo source: ANSA

