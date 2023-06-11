The kidneys are at risk if you often take these drinks: what is the risk

The kidneys work to remove waste products, toxins and fluids from the blood. However, there are drinks that have the ability to undermine them.
Their function is essential for us: the kidneys maintain the right balance of fluids in the blood. Excessive consumption of some drinks, however, can also weaken or seriously damage them, preventing them from filtering the blood properly. Taking them in excess can also raise blood pressure, which can lead to kidney damage over time.
The importance of the kidneys
“Take care of your heart“, Yes but “Take care of your kidneysis not something you usually hear from your doctor. The importance of these two extraordinary organs is often overlooked. I’m a fundamental powerhouse, which keeps your entire body healthy by filtering out toxins and extra fluid in your blood.
They also produce hormones which they keep strong bones and healthy blood. If they start to fail, harmful wastes will build up in your system and lead to the death of other organs.
Damage to these organs is often irreversibleso people who don’t take care of their kidneys could face significant health risks that result in dialysis or even in a kidney transplant.
What drinks to avoid
According to doctors, the worst drinks for kidneys are those that contain sugar or alcoholic beverages, and each of them can affect kidney function in different ways. So what are the drinks to avoid? Let’s take a look:
- Industrial fruit juices they’re very handy, but most of them are basically sugar water. Excess sugar can lead to high blood levels, which are filtered out by the kidneys.
- Being a diuretic, the alcohol it increases urine production and dehydrates our body. Dehydration leads to an increased risk of kidney stones. Additionally, alcohol can harm them and increase the risk of other long-term health problems.
- The gas of alcohol-free drinks it does not affect the kidneys. The problem is always the same: the massive presence of sugar. Excess blood sugar acts like a poison, clogging blood vessels. In fact, diabetes is one of the biggest risk factors for kidney failure.
- Con energy drinks and caffeine you have to be very careful. The caffeine found in coffee, tea, soda, and foods can also put a strain on your kidneys. Caffeine is a stimulant, which can cause increased blood flow, blood pressure, and stress on the kidneys. Excessive caffeine intake has also been linked to kidney stones.