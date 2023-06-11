The kidneys are at risk if you often take these drinks: what is the risk

The kidneys work to remove waste products, toxins and fluids from the blood. However, there are drinks that have the ability to undermine them.

Their function is essential for us: the kidneys maintain the right balance of fluids in the blood. Excessive consumption of some drinks, however, can also weaken or seriously damage them, preventing them from filtering the blood properly. Taking them in excess can also raise blood pressure, which can lead to kidney damage over time.

The importance of the kidneys

“Take care of your heart“, Yes but “Take care of your kidneysis not something you usually hear from your doctor. The importance of these two extraordinary organs is often overlooked. I’m a fundamental powerhouse, which keeps your entire body healthy by filtering out toxins and extra fluid in your blood.

They also produce hormones which they keep strong bones and healthy blood. If they start to fail, harmful wastes will build up in your system and lead to the death of other organs.

Damage to these organs is often irreversibleso people who don’t take care of their kidneys could face significant health risks that result in dialysis or even in a kidney transplant.

What drinks to avoid

According to doctors, the worst drinks for kidneys are those that contain sugar or alcoholic beverages, and each of them can affect kidney function in different ways. So what are the drinks to avoid? Let’s take a look:

Industrial fruit juices they’re very handy, but most of them are basically sugar water. Excess sugar can lead to high blood levels, which are filtered out by the kidneys.