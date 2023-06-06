The killer: “The knife is in the kitchen.” The lawyer waives the mandate

Alessandro Impagnatiello, the barman who confessed to having killed Giulia Tramontano, his girlfriend in her seventh month of pregnancy, was left without a lawyer, stabbed on May 27 in their apartment in Senago, near Milan.

The defender, Sebastiano Sartori, went to San Vittore, where the man has been since dawn on Thursday morning, to tell him he was renouncing his mandate.

“It was a matter between me and my client”, said the defender when he arrived at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the afternoon to formalize his choice, suggesting that “the relationship of trust” with the 30-year-old has ceased, “more and more distressed” and now with a public defender appointed by the prosecutors with difficulty (more than one withdrew). After confessing, Alessandro corrected the shot regarding some points of his reconstruction to which the investigators and investigators are looking for feedback, starting from the images of the cameras collected between Senago and Milan. Video in which in the middle of the night and shortly after the crime, the barman is filmed with a sheet under his arm, or at dawn as he loads two plastic bags into the car, one of which appears to contain clothing: according to the hypotheses, the man was making the blood-stained clothes disappear and had already set in motion to hide the body of his partner whose, for four days, he staged the voluntary disappearance from home.

Murder Tramontano, the movements of Impagnetiello after killing Giulia

But Giulia’s parents never believed in this disappearance: “they were immediately suspicious – explained their lawyer Giovanni Cacciapuoti – by the fact that their daughter did not answer the phone and the cohabitant was vague”.

From the beginning “they feared this tragic epilogue as it was difficult to think that their daughter who was expecting a child, despite the wreck of the sentimental relationship, had moved away”. Impognatiello’s was “an imponderable gesture – he continued – If only they had suspected of such an evolution they would have come here to take it upon themselves”. The lawyer highlighted that the family is “prostrate” and asks to be able to be “as serene as possible” to be able to “live and process the pain and mourning”. “They will still have to suffer for a long time – she added – to give a worthy burial to Giulia and her son”.

The investigations coordinated by the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo and the deputy Letizia Mannella and conducted by the investigative unit of the carabinieri and their colleagues in Rho continued in view of the unrepeatable investigations which will begin tomorrow with the scientific findings in the apartment where Giulia was murdered and his body, before being thrown among the brushwood, tortured by the double attempt to burn it. First of all, the knife will be seized there (the barman has given directions saying that it is in the kitchen, along with other knives in a block above the refrigerator) and all the elements necessary to reconstruct the times of this horror film will be collected, including the part concerning the concealment of the corpse and to demonstrate that there was premeditation.

For this reason, in addition to the cleaning man of the building in via Novella who found a trail of ash on the stairs, Giulia’s sister and mother are also felt in order to reconstruct the last hours of the young woman’s life, who, before of being killed met with the girl with whom Impagnatiello was in a parallel relationship. She was a work colleague of his who he insistently tried to see on the night of the tragedy. She, frightened and realizing that something had happened, avoided letting him into the house; “I was scared – she put it in the minutes – (…) I didn’t know what happened to Giulia and what she was capable of” him. An autopsy is expected on Friday.

