The killer you eat every day: you can cut it

An ingredient that we use like parsley putting it everywhere or almost, but which can prove to be a silent killer for our body.

Italians use too much of it: here are some practical tips to cut the consumption of this much loved and dangerous ingredient of which we often consume it disproportionately and improve our health.

The Italians: a nation of saints, poets and… salt workers. Already, the inhabitants of the Belpaese salt too much, almost the twice the amount recommended by WHO. But they are not the only ones in the world a consuming way too much salt.

Reason why the World Action on Salt, Sugar and Health (WASSH) promotes a week every year (from 15 to 21 May) to sensitize 100 countries on different continents to a gradual reduction in the use of salt, down to less than 5 grams per dayas advised by the World Health Organization.

Salt, how much is consumed in the world

In the world every day about twice the amount of salt recommended by the WHO is consumed (10.78 g/day in 2019 according to estimates). In the two-year period 2018-2019, Italians consumed on average 9.5 grams of salt per day in the case of men e 7.2 grams per day in the case of donne. Only 9% of men and 23% of women consume less than 5 grams of salt per day.

Hence the need to reduce salt consumption with a view to the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases. Both the National Prevention Plan and the “Gaining health: making healthy choices easy” program have long aimed at this, with various Memoranda of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and the Associations of artisanal or industrial food producers for the reduction of salt content in various categories of food products.

Excessive salt consumption: the negative effects on health

Indispensable steps if we consider that in the world about three quarters of the salt consumed is already found in processed and consumed foods. A percentage that in several countries reaches 80%, with significant damage to health. In fact, it is known that consuming too much salt favors theincreased blood pressure which, consequently, raises the risk of encountering severe cardio-cerebrovascular disease (come myocardial infarction and stroke). Excessive salt consumption is also linked to other chronic-degenerative diseases: tumorsespecially those of the stomach, osteoporosis and kidney disease.

Salt, 5 practical rules to reduce consumption

How to reduce salt consumption? Experts, starting with WASSH, propose adopting 5 concrete actions to achieve a reduction in salt consumption a less than 5 grams per day: